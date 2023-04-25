Ronika Payton lived in Somerset all her life and has had a checkered past of crime and substances. Now, she’s turned her life around and is working to help others who are going down the same path.
Although she called her mother her hero, Payton grew up around many negative forces in her childhood. Suffering some traumatic experiences including sexual abuse, she began to experiment with drugs and alcohol to dull reality. However, at this time the substances didn’t really “stick,” she said.
As she grew older, she did her best to heal and move on from the trauma, but when she went to college, she was raped one Halloween night. Feeling there was nothing else to turn to, she she found a new friend in cocaine.
She sold drugs and was able to make enough money to support an addiction to opiates and heroin.
Finally, she said she got tired.
“I remember days where I’m laying my head against the wall or a door, and just being like ‘I’m tired. I don’t want to do this anymore,’ and you don’t really know a way out at the time,” said Payton.
She took stock of her life and hated being separated from the son she had birthed years prior who was being raised by her sister.
“The raw truth of it is, when you’re in addiction, things like that override anything in your life,” she said. “I always wanted to shelter [my son] from it… Because I chose drugs over him, it put a distance in our relationship.”
Her son started to experiment with drugs himself, and she was talking to him about it on the phone while she was in a duel diagnosis/drug rehab unit.
Her son said to her, “How can you tell me not to do something, when you’ve done it.”
This, she said, completely changed her perspective.
“He held me accountable for my past,” said Payton. “When my son held me accountable… it lit a fire inside of me.”
This is when Payton did a reversal. She now lives in Louisville and works for Seven Counties Services. She now helps addicts and is worker to further her education so she can help troubled teens.
Having been in the news many times, including in the Commonwealth Journal, she worked to reshape her reputation and repaired some relationships she’d damaged.
She now has a huge support group in Louisville. She counts on her AA groups, her therapist, her church, her family, the connections she’s formed at work, and many, many others to help her heal and continue to grow and improve.
To people currently struggling with substance abuse, she says, “There’s help out there, and there’s hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.