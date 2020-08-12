A conversation with Karen Calhoun — or “Mrs. C” — is as lively and spontaneous as any of the artwork which she’s played a role in creating over the years.
There are jokes. Funny anecdotes and sly winks. Branching paths and sudden turns. And a whole lot of love, especially for young people.
“My art, if I had an art (philosophy or style), would be bringing it out in children,” she said. “That’s been my art.”
Indeed, Calhoun is certainly a familiar face around Somerset. An art teacher of more than 50 years, a familiar presence in schools in the Pulaski County School System, Calhoun has experienced the privilege of teaching a number of children that belong to people who themselves were her students once upon a time.
Now, she’s got a new title: Art Director at the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
“We want to have her doing programs and exhibits,” said Carnegie director Diane Giddens. “We’re delighted she’s here.”
Calhoun is certainly no stranger to the Carnegie — she’s had students display their work here for years, including an elaborate “art machine” exhibit that she still remembers fondly.
But the new volunteer position also helps her stay in touch with what she loves: fostering a love of art in young people.
“I always say I’m bilingual,” said Calhoun. “I’m fluent in ‘middle schooler.’ Not so good in ‘adult.’ But the kids get it.”
Calhoun retired from teaching about 15 years ago, though only technically really — she continued to work as a substitute teacher and kept a room of supplies and such at Southern Middle School so she could work with an afterschool art club.
“Well, then the coronavirus shows up,” said Calhoun. “So I walk out of school, whatever day that was, and ... that was is it.”
Not wanting to be entirely cut off with school closed for the last part of the 2019-20 school year because of COVID-19 concerns, Calhoun visited the Carnegie on a recent Friday, — “I just though I need to find out what’s going on and maybe I can volunteer,” she said — and she found herself with a new position.
“These lovely ladies with whom I have some history decided maybe my enthusiasm and new ideas (might be good for the job), and maybe parents might send their kids in,” said Calhoun, referencing others among the Carnegie’s staff.
The non-profit Carnegie Community Arts Center in downtown Somerset was brought to reality in 2008 after the Pulaski County Public Library moved into a new building on South Main Street. It has housed a number of resident artists, hosted exhibits and programs, and served as an event space throughout its years at the corner of North Main and East Columbia Streets.
“I’ve always loved the Carnegie,” said Calhoun. “They’ve honored my kids and let them come in and build this wonderful show (the “Art Machine”).”
Calhoun isn’t originally from this area — she came here from Miami, Fla., actually. She recalls being here for the glory days of Hurricanes football and trying to get people in a basketball state interested in the college pigskin. She first started teaching school in Miami in 1968, having previously attended fine arts school in Boston and getting a classical education in the arts, and living elsewhere in New England and Mississippi.
“My plane crashed and I’ve been here ever since,” said Calhoun, joking — there was no plane crash.
When she arrived about four decades ago, the Pulaski County School System didn’t have an art program. So Calhoun built one herself, teaching in most of the system’s schools, and driving her “little van” to elementary schools like Eubank, Woodstock, Mt. Victory, Shopville, Ferguson and Nancy.
“I came here for a summer,” said Calhoun. “They found out that I might have known a little bit about art, and they allowed me to write the art program.”
She also met her husband Larry and numerous special students along the way. Dan Dutton in particular is an accomplished local artist in various outlets, from opera to sculpture, that Calhoun counts among her charges.
“I’ve been blessed and honored to work with the most wonderful kids,” she said.
“If I had a philosophy, it’s that everybody’s an artist. All but maybe two people in this world,” she added. “Various levels, various things. I personally think that as artists, as human, we can communicate better to one another.”
She recalled two former students in an art history class comparing and defending their work — “One was Jackson Pollock, one was Caravaggio” she said of their styles — and as the students saw the good in each approach, Calhoun thought to herself, “I must be a good teacher.”
However, “then one kicked the other under the table and said, ‘You kicked me,’ and the other said, ‘You started it.’ I thought we’d gone from college to kindergarten in 60 seconds.”
Plans were still vague when Calhoun spoke to the Commonwealth Journal, but she would love to see more free and accessible art programs for young people at the Carnegie. She’d like to divide kids into age groups — high schoolers, 6-8 eighth graders, and “little ones,” and allow them to work with their peers in appropriate groups.
“We don’t know what we want to call (these groups), but that’s what we’re working on now,” said Calhoun.
Giddens noted that the programs “are going to be something really special in the next few weeks.”
Also, Giddens said Calhoun is also working with students and original artists to complete the mural on the wall surrounding the Carnegie Center, and is planning a “huge first exhibit” featuring the work of former students and their children, who are also Calhoun’s students
But ultimately, it’s all about helping kids “appreciate what incredibly talented humans they are,” said Calhoun.
“That’s why I’m here,” she said. “I want to get kids involved.”
