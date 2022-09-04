Neikirk

Former Pulaski County Attorney Fred G. Neikirk passed away on Sunday at 80 years old. Neikirk was shown here in this 2007 photo receiving an award for his longtime service as the County Attorney.

Former Pulaski County Attorney Fred G. Neikirk passed away on Sunday.

The Honorable Fred Neikirk was 80 years old.

Look for complete story of the Honorable Fred Neikirk's life in the Tuesday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.

