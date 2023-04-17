Richard Keith, 90 years old, passed away on Sunday evening, leaving behind a generation of local ice-cream loving followers. For 32 years, from 1959 to 1991, Richard and his wife Quinta Keith owned and operated the downtown Somerset Dairy Queen restaurant on North Main Street.
After serving two years in the Army and marrying the love of his life, Quinta May Yaste, in 1958, Richard Keith purchased the local downtown Dairy Queen for $12,000 from James Ramsey and Morris Christopher — who had originally opened the establishment in 1949.
Like most Dairy Queen franchises, the Keiths’ provided delicious ice-cold treats to the community on those hot summer days. But it was his lunchtime fast-food servings that drew large daily crowds of hungry Somerset High School students.
“Back in those days, Somerset High School students either brought their own lunch or ate off campus,” stated former Somerset High School educator Bob Tucker. “They didn’t have a lot of time for their lunch break, and I can still remember watching the students sprinting down Oak Street to be the first in line to order their lunch at Dairy Queen.”
Up until 1975, Dairy Queen did not regulate what food the franchisees could serve. “Quickie” corndogs and grilled hamburgers were the lunch food of choice for most of the Somerset High School students during that era. Keith cooked his hamburgers on a flat grill with just the right amount of Lawry’s Seasoning Salt. However, Keith’s “Quickie” corn dog recipe — which was handed down to him from the former owners — was as secretive as the Kentucky Fried Chicken’s “11 herbs and spices” recipe.
“The ‘Quickie’ corn dog recipe was only known to my dad and my Aunt Dorothy,” stated Keith’s daughter Patrice Vaughn. “They made their secretive ‘Quickie’ corn dogs in the backroom and everyone had to leave during the making of the batter.”
Keith took pride in grounding out the meat each day and patting out his own hamburger patties by hand. Keith also handmade all his frozen treats like the Dilly Bar, the Buster Bar and ice cream sandwiches.
In 1975, the Dairy Queen company made all their locations switch to the “Brazier” flame broiled hamburgers, and switch to all standard Brazer food items. However, the Dairy Queen headquarters — based out of Bloomington, Minnesota — allowed Keith to continue to sell his “Quickie” corndogs since it was one of the best selling items on his food menu.
Richard Keith sold the downtown Dairy Queen location in 1991 and went on to work for the Somerset School systems as a bus driver for 14 years.
For former Somerset High School student, educator and principal Tommy Floyd, Richard Keith’s Dairy Queen brought back a lot of fond memories.
“As a student, it was a highlight to get to go to Dairy Queen everyday for lunch,” Floyd said with a large smile. “One of my greatest memories was when I was playing football for Somerset High School, we would run from the football fieldhouse up the bypass and down through town. Of course if you’re going to run down Main Street, you need to go through Dairy Queen. Every now and then when it was me by myself, Richard would give me a small cone of soft serve. I quickly learned how to run while eating soft serve.
“Richard Keith could make the greatest Dairy Queen curl on the top of a soft serve in America every time, and he would show you how quickly he could do it,” Floyd vaunted.
Learning the “soft serve curl” was an art Keith learned from his days working for the Ramsey’s before he took ownership of the downtown Dairy Queen. According to a former Dairy Queen employee, the “soft serve curl” was something Keith was a perfectionist about.
“We made hundreds of ice cream sandwiches everyday,” stated Bobby Flynn, who worked in Keith’s Dairy Queen in the late 70’s. “Richard would make you practice the curl with every ice cream sandwich you made. A new employee might practice making a curls over a thousand times on ice cream sandwiches before he every let them loose on making a soft serve cone.”
“About seven years ago, when Richard was about 83 year old, current Somerset Dairy Queen owner Daniel Cheshire challenged Richard to see if he could still make a perfect soft serve curl,” Flynn laughed. “Richard could still make a perfect curl to everyone’s amazement.”
Growing up being near the same age as the Keith’s daughters and attending the same church, Tommy Floyd soon became close friends with the entire Keith family. But it was Floyd’s time as the Somerset High School principal that he really learned of Richard Keith’s deep passion for the well being of the kids in the community.
“When I became principal, he was a bus driver, and we would have lots of conversations,” Floyd recalled “He cared so deeply about all the kids that rode on his bus. I think he cared about people, period. He was so well thought of in the community and he was the kind of person that would sit down beside you and he would always seem to ask the right question or say the right thing for what you needed to hear.
“I will greatly miss him, but I know I’m going get to see him again,” Floyd stated. “I’m grateful for our faith together, but I will always have wonderful memories of running through that little Dairy Queen lobby and Richard Keith asking me why I was running and sweating? Then, telling me I needed some soft serve ice cream. I didn’t care that I got made fun of for running up the street (in my workout clothes) with my little cone of ice cream.”
Somerset Undertaking is in charge of Richard Keith’s funeral arrangements.
