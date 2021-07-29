Reggie Hanson has defeated numerous opponents during his basketball career. Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park in the 1986 Sweet 16. College basketball powerhouses like Kansas and Indiana. Even a number of NBA teams — including a New Jersey Nets squad coached by one John Calipari.
But one more recent challenge to come along has posed maybe the biggest threat — the Internet Age.
For all the benefits it's offered mankind, the combination of instant information at one's fingertips and social media has had a profound and unfortunate effect on today's young people, according to Hanson. And as some locals will well remember him as a teenager who thrived under pressure when he played basketball for Pulaski County High School's state championship team in '86, Hanson knows as much as anyone what it takes to succeed in life.
"Here's the problem that our kids have faced: They've stopped asking questions," said Hanson. "The reason they've stopped asking questions is because of Google. I'm not blaming Google, in that sense, but it's just that when Google started, our youth were told, 'Go Google it.' So now, there's no need to ask questions. What they can't Google is how to trust themselves and find validation. So social media is where they go to find trust, to find that validation."
Hanson now lives in the Tampa, Fla., area and operates a company called Hanson Coaching and Consulting, LLC. Following his playing days, Hanson coached under Tubby Smith at Kentucky, then went on to coaching stops at South Florida and in the Japanese professional leagues. But he eventually found a different calling — working directly with kids to help them build character and better lives.
Now, he's bringing a program back to Pulaski County called "Youth Under Construction"
"It's a tough time for our young people these days," said Hanson. "I strongly believe that a lot of the mental health challenges that our young people are having is because they lack a lot of the basic life training skills they need to deal with different situations in the world. They're having to face the world at a lot earlier age, and when they don't have these skills to deal with the different things that come at them, it leads to anxiety. And anxiety leads to depression, and then there you go."
Hanson's plan is to go on a tour with "Youth Under Construction," but the first stop will be right here in his old stomping grounds. On Saturday, August 14, Hanson will hold two different workshops in the Pulaski County High School auditorium.
The first, at 1 p.m., will focus on the topic of Personal Accountability. Specifically, said Hanson, it's about teaching young people about how to build their own personal brand — not in terms of a commercial product, but rather, developing themselves into who they want to be, not what they want to be, and how they want society to see them.
"This entails self-discipline, self-confidence, learning how to communicate," said Hanson. "... Another thing technology has done is cause our youth not to engage in themselves or on their own. So that's one thing with that workshop is teaching them and getting them to understand what it takes to build themselves up, to build their own brand, to build who they want to be, and to own it.
"They don't understand, it's in their control," he added. "Nobody else can do it. They have to do it."
The second workshop, due to start at 3:30 p.m., will be about Leadership Development for high school athletes and coaches.
"It's teaching them emotional intelligence, and about interpersonal skills and about how to be leaders — and if you're not a leader, how to be great followers and great teammates," said Hanson. "I always say, sports is the greatest metaphor to teach a lot of life skills. A lot of times when our athletes are going through different things with their teams and different experiences, they're not realizing a lot of the lessons that they're learning. The way athletes and youth are today, they live to just make it to the next moment. They live moment-to-moment, minute-to-minute, activity-to-activity. ... They're not thinking about whatever experiences they're having that are teaching them some things that they need to learn."
The workshops will be interactive and the cost for the attendees is only $25 per person with pre-registration to reserve a seat. The workshops are open to any high school student in the area, not just those at Pulaski County High School. Those interested can pre-register for the event at https://www.hansoncoaching.com/events.
"I'm urging them to pre-register early so they can get a seat," said Hanson. "I'm excited about it. It's something that's desperately needed. I'm a small piece of the puzzle in terms of helping these youth. We need a lot more people to dive into helping our younger people."
He added, "Adults today will say, 'Our young people don't get it. They don't understand it or they don't want to work for it.' Well, again, technology has caused that. Technology has made everything a little easier for them, and so we can't blame them for that. But what we can do is get back on our grind as adults and say, 'Okay, let's start teaching these kids about these life skills that they're really going to need once they become adults."
Hanson describes his mission with his company Hanson Coaching & Consulting as helping people solve life problems that are keeping them from achieving their goals, either personally or professionally.
His love of helping people in this way came from his experiences actively coaching basketball, he said. "I had the opportunity to recruit and coach a lot of young people that came from socially- and economically-disadvantaged backgrounds. I saw what they were working with when they got to us, whether it was Kentucky or South Florida, and they needed a lot of help."
He added that with his own daughter, Jaitesha, he experienced having to help a young athlete who was struggling with a mental health crisis.
"When she was in high school, she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression," said Hanson. "So I dealt with it on a very personal level. She was a Division I athlete and she got a scholarship to Liberty University. When she was there, I was coaching a professional team in Japan, and her depression got worse. When I got back from Japan, I had to make a decision. When I was coaching in college, I was gone so much, and so when her depression got worse ... I made one of the toughest decisions I ever made in my life to get out of coaching to help her get herself together. I took her out of basketball for a year so we could get her anxiety and depression under control. After a year, she was ready to go back. I enrolled her in University of North Florida, and she finished playing her career out there.
"Here's what makes her story so great, and I'm so proud of her: When she went into Liberty University, her degree was in Physical Therapy," he continued. "After taking that year off and going through what she had to go through to get her anxiety and depression under control, when she enrolled at North Florida, she changed her major to Psychology. ... She just finished her Masters in Clinical Psychology and she's working on her supervision hours to become a licensed clinical psychologist."
With Olympic athlete Simone Biles stepping away from the most recent Olympic Games to address her mental health and all the news stories surrounding that decision, given what his daughter went through, Hanson could well understand what Biles was dealing with.
"(People) look at these athletes and they say, 'You're getting so much attention. People are paying you so much money.' They don't understand, the more attention you get, the more money you're paid, the more stress that is," said Hanson. "There are plenty of people pulling at you and wanting you to do this and do that. You need breaks, you need time off. A lot of times with these athletes, they don't do it because they know people expect them to (perform) regardless of what they're going through. People don't understand, no amount of money, no amount of attention, no amount of endorsements can help your mental health. ... So I was so happy that (Biles) came out and said what she said because the more athletes do that, the more young people (see that and say), 'I can do too, I can get some help.'"
You don't have to go to the "Youth Under Construction" workshops to see Hanson while he's in town. The former Maroon has a book, "10 Life Lessons: Learned as a Student-Athlete," and later that Saturday, August 14, after the workshops, Hanson will be doing a book-signing event at Buffalo Wings & Rings at 6 p.m.
From the hallowed hardwood of Rupp Arena to international ball, Hanson has seen a lot in his career, but his time in Pulaski County is something he'll never forget — something that made him the man he is today.
"I love it," he said. "The thing about coming home, I wanted to make this the first stop (on the youth workshop tour). That's where I grew up, that's where my roots started in a sense. So I definitely want to come back there and get everything going there first. There's a lot of people in the area I still talk to. There are a lot of people from the area I'm connected to, who follow me on Facebook as well. I love coming back home and doing those types of things and helping the community in any way I can."
