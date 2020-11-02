A news story written by students for a Louisville high school’s newspaper made waves over the weekend, reaching the ears of Governor Andy Beshear himself. Training material for the Kentucky State Police reportedly given to the students used quotes from Nazi leader Adolph Hitler to teach academy trainees to become “the ruthless killer.”
A spokesperson for the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said the quotes in question were removed in 2013, but it is unclear when that training material was first used.
Todd Dalton, Pulaski native and the retired commander for Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, said he was not aware of any type of quotes used in training, and he didn’t have anything about “warrior training” when he went through the academy in 1989.
“They were training us to survive and go home every night,” he said.
Dalton added that he had no knowledge of what would have changed between 1989 and 2013, but he said that in his memory of going through the academy there was little time to remember individual quotes used by anyone.
He described going through the KSP Academy as taking very raw recruits – college students or even students out of high school with three years of work experience – and “cramming a whole lot of mileage” into a training course that is 22 to 24 weeks long.
It would be easy for individual quotes to get by someone, he said.
“The only quote I remember was ‘Never given, only earned,” Dalton said. “It means, if you want this badge, you have to earn it.
“I imagine if you asked any trooper out there today, they all know that one,” Dalton said.
Both Sheriff Greg Speck and Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are also former KSP troopers. Similar to Dalton, Hancock said both he and the sheriff attended training long before the supposed materials were introduced.
Hancock said he went through training in 1982 and retired from KSP in 2006.
When asked about the training material and quotes reportedly used, Hancock responded, “It’s not the way Sheriff Speck or I were trained.”
Hancock went on to say that he was a major with the West Troop Command Staff from 2004 to 2006 and did not see any training material like that.
“We would not have went along with that kind of training. Especially quotes from Adolph Hitler,” Hancock said.
Students at DuPont Manual High School found the Hitler quotes amid Kentucky State Police training literature as a result of an open-records request by a Louisville law firm.
As several media outlets, including the New York Times, reported over the weekend, at least a portion of KSP once trained its cadets using a slideshow that included quotes from Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler and Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
The slideshow implored troopers to “be the loving father, spouse and friend as well as the ruthless killer.”
One slide quoted Hitler from “Mein Kampf,” stating, “The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence.”
Another slide says warriors “always fight to the death, they never quit.”
According to the NYT, Morgan Hall, of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, said the slideshow was removed in 2013.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, who was a member of the Kentucky State Police from 1984-2004, said the usage of Hitler quotes was “terrible.”
“For someone to quote Hitler in training to do with American police, that’s just unacceptable,” Woods said. “There were never any Adolf Hitler quotes when I went through training there. The training was always upbeat and geared toward community policing.
“We should be teaching our people to survive with minimal force used necessary,” Woods added.
Gov. Andy Beshear weighed in.
“This is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “It is further unacceptable that I just learned about this through social media. We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action.”
The slideshow appears to have been created by retired captain Curt Hall, who served as an assistant commander at the police academy from 2005-15.
Two duPont Manual students obtained the PowerPoint for the Manual RedEye, the school’s newspaper.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the students said they obtained the slideshow from an attorney, David Ward of Adams Landenwich Walton, who received it as part of an open records request while working on a lawsuit. A note at the bottom of the RedEye story says the reporters are related to a partner at the company.
Ward received the PowerPoint presentation after asking the state for materials that were used to train a detective responsible for the shooting death of Bradley Grant in Harlan County in 2018, the student newspaper reported.
Aaron Snyder from the Daily Independent in Ashland contributed to this story.
