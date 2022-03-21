One of the two men charged in the case of a 2018 death within the McCreary County Penitentiary has submitted a plea deal with the federal court.
Justin Boe was one of two former prisoners of the federal penitentiary charged in the death of a fellow prisoner. Boe was charged with second-degree Murder, while co-defendant Kenneth Shaver was charged with first-degree Murder.
The details of Boe’s plea agreement are sealed, as are most of the other court documents surrounding details of the case. Boe’s sentencing has been set for August 4.
Court documents show that a jury trial date for Shaver is planned to be set in the coming days.
Shaver and Boe are accused of stabbing to death fellow prison inmate Lance Cameron Smith.
Court documents claim that Shaver, “aided and abetted by others, willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought,” killed Smith.
No details surrounding the murder have been released publicly, but court documents indicate that at the time Shaver was in the middle of serving a 21-year federal sentence after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm in the Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. The sentencing took place in November 2008 in Louisiana.
Boe was originally sentenced in Nebraska after pleading guilty in 2014 to being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was serving a 58-month (four-year, 10-month) sentence.
The victim in the murder case, Smith, was in the McCreary County prison serving a more than 15-year sentence after having pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distributing Methamphetamine. Smith’s sentencing took place in August 2010 in Wyoming.
After the stabbing, Shaver and Boe were transferred out of McCreary County to separate facilities.
If convicted, Shaver faces either a sentence of death or life imprisonment.
Court documents originally stated that Boe faced an unspecified number of years up to life imprisonment upon conviction. It is unknown how the plea agreement may affect the potential sentence.
