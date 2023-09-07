Dr. Morris Norfleet, a Nancy native and longtime proponent for the advancement of education in our region, passed away last Thursday at the age of 92.
While thoroughly connected to his home county through community involvement and charitable work, Norfleet is perhaps best known as the eighth president of Morehead State University, serving in that capacity from 1977 to 1984.
He started his teaching career at Morehead in 1962, a time when the school was known as Morehead State College. It became a university in 1966, while Norfleet was serving as both Director of Student Teaching and Director of Research and Development.
In a video interview Norfleet did with Morehead officials in 2016, Norfleet said he had become the Vice President of Research and Development by the time the college officially became a university.
When asked in that interview about what he considered to be some of his greatest accomplishments as Morehead’s president, one of his proudest moments came from an unusual source: steam.
“Did you ever see snow on the sidewalks?” Norfleet asked the interviewer.
He then recounts how he learned that he could run the steam tunnels that furnish heat to the buildings underneath the sidewalks that also connect those buildings.
“It cost me $10,000 to get that done, and you never see any sidewalks with ice or anything. It’s because the steam tunnel is underneath the sidewalk. I hope everybody appreciated that,” he said.
Later on, Norfleet served on the board of Campbellsville College – before that institution became a university in 1996.
But it was his continual and vocal support of wanting to see a four-year university here in Pulaski county that many locals will remember.
He, along with the hardworking Mary Susan Thompson, wrote state and national leaders letters and messages of support in an effort to see a four-year school take shape – preferably at the campus of Somerset Community College.
While that vision remains yet to be seen, Norfleet placed his support behind the University Center of Southern Kentucky, SCC’s partnership with several four-year institutions across the state, when that took shape in 2018.
Born in 1930, Norfleet had a life-long love of teaching and helping to train brand-new teachers to become the best educators possible.
He graduated from Nancy High School before earning his undergraduate degree at the University of Kentucky in 1952.
His first teaching job was in Spiceland, Ind., and he earned both his masters and doctorate degrees from Purdue University.
From there, Norfleet returned to his home state, serving Morehead State University for a total of 26 years.
Upon learning of Norfleet’s death, current Morehead President Dr. Jay Morgan stated, “Our university community is saddened to hear of Dr. Norfleet’s passing. We are in remembrance and honor his service to our campus, and our prayers are with his family.”
One person who said he knew Norfleet and his family well was David Tapp, who is currently serving as a judge on the United States Court of Federal Claims Court in Washington, D.C.
Tapp said he attended grade school with Norfleet’s son, Doug, and that Tapp’s parents had worked with Norfleet at Morehead.
“I grew up when Dr. Norfleet was the president of the university. My parents were both professors at the university, and so worked under his leadership. He was always extraordinarily kind to my family. A good man,” Tapp said.
He added, “There’s people as a child you grow up sort of looking towards, even though you don’t know them well. And he and his predecessor Dr (Adron) Doran were in the same boat. They were people that, as a child, I certainly looked up to.”
Years later, Tapp said, when he came to Pulaski himself, he became reacquainted with Norfleet and his family.
“He was a wonderful man, involved in a wide rage of charitable activities. … It seemed like he was always involved with some effort or another to benefit some group. It seemed like he had a good heart,” Tapp said.
He also noted that Norfleet was very active in his church. Norfleet’s obituary states that he professed his faith at the age of 14 in Bethlehem Baptist Church, and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.
“Morris always had a calling for mission work,” his obituary states. “He touched many lives and saw countless people led to Christ on his mission journeys to Russia, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Djibouti, Brazil and Eastern Kentucky. In 2006, he received the Missionary of the Year award in Kentucky.”
Norfleet is survived by his wife, Loistene Tarter Norfleet; his son, Douglas Lee Norfleet (and Douglas’ wife Lora Lee), of Nancy; a grandson, Brandon Lee Norfleet, of Nashville, Tenn.; and a granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Norfleet, of Louisville.
His funeral is today (Thursday) at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home in Science Hill. He will be buried in the Norfleet Cemetery.
