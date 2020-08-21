In this 2013 photo made available by the U.S. Navy, Navy SEALs perform night training exercises at a base in Virginia Beach, Va. In 2019, the Foxtrot platoon of SEAL Team 7, known as Trident 1726, was sent home early after an alleged sexual assault and drinking at a Fourth of July barbecue in Iraq in 2019 in violation of Navy rules barring deployed troops from consuming alcohol. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William S. Parker/U.S. Navy via AP)