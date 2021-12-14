When asked if it was fair to call Claude Acton a pillar of the Woodstock community, Pulaski County Fiscal Court magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon answered, "Absolutely."
Wheeldon would know. The two had known each other for what Wheeldon estimated as all of his life. And as Wheeldon served northern Pulaski County on the Fiscal Court, and Acton served his northern Pulaski County home in other ways -- on the Pulaski County Board of Education, on the Board of Directors of the Woodstock Community Center, as a member of the Woodstock Masonic Lodge -- the two would inevitably cross paths over the years.
"Claude was a very good man," said Wheeldon. "He was always involved in what was going on up (in Woodstock). He was a good man, had good morals."
Acton passed away on Monday at the age of 83. Born April 9, 1938 to the late Clyde and Velma Acton, Claude Acton was a 1955 graduate of Eubank High School, and came to be known and respected and loved by many in Pulaski County, as both a businessman and a community servant.
He was the owner and operator of Acton's Garage and Towing, a business he started after returning from service in the U.S. Army, and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
But it's the impact he made on the education of local youngsters which Acton might be best remembered for. He served four terms on the Pulaski County School Board, from 1984 through 1999, representing District 3, and was twice elected as chairman.
Former Pulaski County Superintendent Tim Eaton recalled working with Acton -- not when Eaton was in the head role, starting in 2000, but during earlier jobs in the county school district front office.
"He's always been a very close friend and colleague," said Eaton. "He was a professional man, a very fair man, about what's best for kids. That's what he always had in mind when he was serving.
"I sat in many meetings where (Acton) was the chairman of the school board," he added. "He could have served as long as he wanted to. But after several years of his serving, he decided to move on and let someone else serve."
Eaton knew Acton from even earlier than that -- a "tall man," as Eaton recalled, the two crossed paths when Eaton was a student-athlete and Acton a basketball official.
"When I was in high school, he probably officiated half the games (Eaton was in)," he said. "... He seemed like a pretty big man to me."
Eaton said that Acton also bought a lot of school buses at auction and used and sold the parts at his garage business.
"He was a very gentle person," said Eaton. "Everybody looked up to Mr. Acton."
The current Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Pat Richardson missed the opportunity to work closely with Acton, but knew him through Richardson's friendship with Acton's son Stephen.
"Claude has always been an outstanding person," said Richardson. "He served as a great board member for Pulaski County."
In 2006, Acton also made a run for the County Fiscal Court, making a bid to be a magistrate.
Stephen Acton also spoke to the Commonwealth Journal about his father, remembering him as a "family man" who loved God, his community, and his family.
"My fondest memories I have of him are of working beside him, either in a grain field or a corn field on the farm," said Stephen. "He was an avid sports fan, and loved to watch me and my sister play, and also his grandkids.
"He ran Acton's Garage and Towing, and worked on many people's vehicles," he added. "He probably towed thousands and thousands of people out of the ditch in Pulaski County."
Stephen recalled that his father made a point to get to know others; it was hard to go anywhere in the community with Acton without stopping to talk to other people.
"It seemed like everybody knew him, because he was downtown Woodstock -- two stores and his garage," said Stephen. "He was still active with the community center up there, on the board of directors still, and active in his church and in his community. ... He had a heart for people."
See Claude Acton's full obituary on page A3 of Wednesday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
