A former Science Hill man was arrested by Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies Saturday night after a vehicle and foot pursuit that ended in a soybean field on Ellison Eubank Road.
Joey L. Ellis, 39, of Paducah, Ky., was initially charged with fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; disregarding a stop sign; criminal mischief, 1st degree; carrying a concealed weapon (large bladed knife found under the driver's seat in the vehicle); and failure to wear a seat belt. The arresting officer was Deputy Nathan Meadows.
The pursuit began when Meadows observed Ellis's vehicle cross the center line on North Ky. 1247 near Freedom Church Road. Meadows suspected Ellis was impaired and attempted to make a traffic stop.
Ellis refused to pull over and Meadows observed Ellis' vehicle driving entirely on the left side of the roadway as well as running three different stop signs without slowing down. Ellis then drove into a soybean field and exited the vehicle to flee on foot, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
Before exiting his vehicle, Speck said Ellis put the car in reverse. As Ellis leaped from his car and began running, his unattended vehicle began moving backward and struck Pulaski County Sheriff's Sgt. Richard Smith's cruiser and then continued back onto the roadway and struck Meadow’s cruiser as well. Both patrol vehicles sustained significant damage, according to Speck.
Speck said when Ellis began to run, the deputies were yelling at the suspect to stop. With the assistance of Smith's K-9, deputies were able to catch Ellis. Speck said Ellis resisted deputies and had to be restrained before he could be placed into handcuffs.
When sheriff's deputies searched Ellis' vehicle, they located a cigarette pack that contained 2.2 grams of a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Also located were several marijuana cigarettes, loose baggies, and $2,635.00 cash.
Deputy Marcus Harrison, who arrived and assisted with the search of the vehicle, levied additional charges: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd, or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; and criminal trespassing – 3rd degree.
When Ellis was identified, Pulaski County 911 Dispatch told deputies on the scene that he had an active indictment warrant for his arrest. This warrant was the result of an investigation back in February 2020, in which Detective Matt Bryant, with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, served a search warrant on Valley Drive in Science Hill - Ellis' previous address.
In this search warrant, drugs were located - mainly methamphetamine was found, according to Speck. During the follow-up investigation, Bryant discovered Ellis had a prior felony conviction in 2014 for trafficking in a controlled substance – first degree - methamphetamine, from McCreary County.
In this Indictment, signed June 3, 2020, Ellis was charged with the following: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd, or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); and persistent felony Offender. These indictments were served by Meadows.
Ellis was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for minor injuries and was then transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remains lodged.
This case remains under investigation by Sgt. Smith, Deputy Meadows, Deputy Harrison, and Detective Bryant from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.
