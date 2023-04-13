The man who served as mayor of the northern Pulaski community of Science Hill for most of the 1990s has passed away at age 83.
Junior Dick, who died on Thursday, was mayor from 1992 to 1998 — but that was only part of the considerable time he served his city in an official capacity, as he was a city commissioner both before that in the 1980s and afterward, in the 2000s.
Bill Dick, another previous mayor of Science Hill, was on the city commission with Junior Dick, a cousin.
"He was always willing to help you out and do whatever he could," said Bill Dick of Junior Dick. "Everything he did for the city, he tried to do the best he could for it."
Junior Dick was actually in office at the time of one of the more seminal developments in Science Hill's modern history, the installation of the town's sewer system.
Current Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall was also a city commissioner alongside Junior Dick, starting in 2008.
"He was instrumental in (getting wastewater service for Science Hill)," said Hall. "He was just a good all-around guy. Always cutting up and well-liked in the community. Another thing, he loved to serve the people."
Junior Dick was born December 6, 1939. His daughter, Shelly Souders, said that he was actually born in Casey County but "he lived in Science Hill the biggest part of his life."
Dick joined the U.S. Navy out of high school and served for four year before going to the Navy Reserves in Danville. He later joined the National Guard Reserves and served for "a long time," recalled Souders.
As a profession, Dick was a barber, cutting the hair of the community. After retiring from that, he worked for the Property Valuation Administrator's office.
Souders noted that Junior was his actual name, not a nickname — instead, people called him "Jiggs" for short.
"He was a big, big cut-up," she said. "He had a majorly good sense of humor. My brother and I both got our sense of humor and wit from him."
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Junior Dick.
