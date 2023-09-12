The city of Ferguson introduced a new police officer in their Monday meeting as part of their many goals to improve the city in the next few years — but Todd Wood is hardly new to law enforcement.
Wood has spent a combined total of nearly 30 years in law enforcement with many years in Somerset Police Department and still more as Pulaski County Sheriff.
“I’m born and raised here. I spent most of my entire adult life working here in Pulaski,” said Wood, a former Pulaski County High School basketball star who eventually was elected sheriff after Sheriff Sam Catron’s death in April of 2002.
Wood ended up serving three terms in the office until Greg Speck won it in the 2014 election cycle.
Wood felt he was done on the force, but he was approached by Ferguson Police Chief David Cornett who said there was a full time position on the Ferguson team.
“After thinking about it for a while, and talking to my family, I decided to finish up here in Ferguson,” said Wood. “Plus I’ve got a lot of respect for Officer Cornett. I feel he’s a good man, and he’s got a wealth of knowledge and experience. He’s been in it his whole life as well.”
Cornett said Wood’s hiring would help ease the overtime many officers have to perform due to understaffing.
“Plus you’ve got more patrol on the street which helps the community out,” said Cornett. “He’s a big asset for the community for his wealth of knowledge and his experience. I don’t have to send him to do training.”
Wood added that there is a need for policing in Ferguson.
“We fight the same battle (in Pulaski County) that we’ve both fought for years,” said Wood. “There’s certain battles that just never change. We’re always going to deal with certain drug problems in our communities ... (and) the county as a whole. We’ll fight those fights every day as we always have. Police fight those every day. We’re going to continue to do that here. The biggest thing on my end is making people feel safer in their communities.”
Wood said he felt a police officer needs intimate knowledge of the community, and he stressed the necessity of going and speaking to citizens daily to understand what they’re going through.
“If we take the time to spend a little time with them and to stop and talk with our community and our citizens when we’re out patrolling, then we can learn those problems in order to be able to help them.”
Added Cornett, “Manpower is the biggest issue in law enforcement. Trying to police your community, you don’t have the proper man power or resources … it’s a struggle. So with him being an addition down here, it’s helping the community out tremendously.”
Wood added that he was glad to be part of the community and also glad to serve under Ferguson Mayor Allen Dobbs.
