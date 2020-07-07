Somerset City Councilor Mike New announced he was giving up his council position at the last meeting, but we may not have seen the last of the long-time public leader.
“I believe it’s in my blood to be in politics somewhere,” he said Tuesday, just one week after his final official day as councilor of Somerset’s Ward 6.
Leaving the council was a practical decision. He retired this year from his job at the Somerset Housing Authority, and to be eligible for his pension he is required to resign from the political position as well.
But he only has to stay away from politics for one year. After that, New said he plans on once again running for some kind of public office.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run for county judge, or I might come back for my council seat. I’m not 100% sure,” he said.
Before getting elected to the council, New served eight years on Fiscal Court.
He first took his place at the Somerset City Council table in 2009, following in the footsteps of his father, Charlie New.
Charlie served on the council for 30, and Mike New had fond memories of watching his father work.
“I knew when I went in I had big shoes to fill,” New said. “He didn’t have a whole lot to say, but he stood up for what he believed in.”
While Mike New represented Ward 6, during elections any Somerset resident can vote on any ward race. The councilor with the largest number of total votes not only earns a seat on the council, but becomes the mayor pro tem, or acts as mayor when the current mayor is unable to attend meetings.
For several of his 11-and-a-half years, New was that mayor pro tem, a position he thanked the voters for.
“I was blessed to be mayor pro tem for eight years. That was a lot of confidence the people put in me. I appreciate every vote,” he said.
As for how he voted on issues while in office, New said he put a lot of faith in God.
“We had some tough things to vote on,” he said about both council and fiscal court. He cited memorable votes such as the nuisance ordinance on fiscal court and proposed changes to the fairness ordinance and the occupational tax while on council.
He said he prayed about those tough decisions before voting.
He then voted the way he felt was right.
“I might have made some people mad [for making certain decisions], but I’m not going to apologize, because I voted the way I feel like the Lord wanted me to vote,” he said.
His retirement plans are to go fishing and camping, and to spend a lot of time with his new granddaughter.
As of Tuesday, Mayor Alan Keck had not announced a replacement for New’s seat. At the June 22nd meeting, Keck said his plan was to appoint someone for the remainder of New’s term who is not currently running for the position.
In November, voters will have a choice between former city councilor James Robin Daughetee and Phyllis Lawson for who will be the new Ward 6 councilor.
New said, “Whoever takes the seat, I just hope they have the same values as I do.”
At New’s last meeting, Councilor David Burdine was the one to make the announcement to the crowd, with both he and Councilor Jerry Wheeldon saying they had the privilege of serving on council with both New and his father.
Council and Mayor Alan Keck called for a round of applause for New, which the crowd was quick to give.
“We’re going to miss you, Mike,” Burdine told him.
Keck, too, weighed in, saying, “Thank you for your service, Mike. We look forward to seeing you back.”
