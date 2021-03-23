Former councilwoman Donna Hunley has served on Somerset’s City Council through the terms of five of Somerset’s mayors. It’s only fitting, then, that someone who spent so much time serving the city be honored with a key to it.
Hunley graciously took that Key to the City, along with a Light of Somerset plaque from her fifth mayor, Alan Keck, on Monday evening where she was recognized for her more than two decades of time on the council.
In handing over the honors, Keck spoke of both Hunley’s directness and her honesty.
“She was always very honest about where she stood,” Keck said. “You never had to wonder what was on her mind, but I appreciated that candor because I knew that it was genuine.”
Technically speaking, the longtime councilwoman retired in December, handing over the reins of the Ward 7 seat to her son, Patrick Hunley, who ran unopposed in the November election.
But Donna Hunley’s final few meetings were held virtually, joining other council members from the coziness of their own homes via Zoom to conduct official business safely in the time of COVID-19.
For that reason, Hunley and former councilor Kevin Slone were honored for their service on the board during one of the first in-person meetings held since the beginning of the new year.
Keck recalled that during a visit to her home while he was campaigning for mayor, Hunley told him that if he was fortunate enough to win, she would find a way to work with him.
“She was true to her word,” Keck said. “It’s been a joy quite frankly. We became friends and colleagues and she’d speak up when she didn’t agree, and she’d support when she did.”
For her part, Hunley said she’s seen a lot of good work done in Somerset since she was first appointed to the council.
“It’s improved tremendously from when I first went on in ‘93,” she said of the city. “It’s been an honor to serve, something that I really enjoyed.”
She said she got her start on the council after being influenced by then-councilor Clarence Floyd. While she was first appointed to fill out a term, she won election to serve the next two years … then lost an election, was appointed again, and then found her way back to being reelected to the seat several terms in a row.
Of her favorite projects she worked with over that time, Hunley counts the creation of the Rocky Hollow Park, SomerSport Park and the other areas developed to help local children.
Also, whether she admits it or not, Hunley has served as a positive role model for many young women in the city.
Though she points to other long-serving women whom she has served with on the council, such as Peggy Dugger and Joann Norfleet, it can’t be denied that fewer women than men have run for seats on that council.
When asked if she felt that more women needed to be on the council, Hunley said, “I would encourage any female to get involved in their community – observe it even just to see if that’s what they want to do in the future.”
She also said that she felt the Somerset Council was a good atmosphere for women who want to serve. “They have always been very supportive,” she said of her fellow council members.
She has also inspired someone close to home to get involved in the council – her son, Patrick.
“I’m glad that some of my family is serving after me,” she said of Patrick.
In fact, she joked that she may not have had a choice in the matter. When asked if she had to talk Patrick into running for the seat during the last election, she said, “No, because he said he was going to run against me if I didn’t quit.”
“I was just kidding about that,” Patrick Hunley clarified with a laugh in his voice. “There’s no way I would do that. I know where my bread’s buttered at.”
She did, however, influence him into getting into the political ring, saying that he has been to several city council meetings with her, attended events and learned about the workings of running the city through her.
She also instilled in him a love of helping the community.
“On the whole I feel like she’s done a good job,” Patrick said. “I want to be half the person she’s been, and I feel like I would do a complete job. I feel like she’s done THAT good of a job.”
