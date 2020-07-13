Former Councilor Mike New’s seat sat vacant at Monday’s Somerset council meeting, but New still turned up at the meeting to accept several accolades from the council he recently retired from.
New announced his resignation from the city council at the previous meeting. He recently retired from his position at the Somerset Housing Authority, and to be eligible for his pension, state rules require that he not hold government office for at least one year.
At last month’s meeting, New said it wouldn’t be the last the citizens had seen of him, a sentiment Mayor Alan Keck reiterated during this week’s presentation.
“I know without a shadow of a doubt that, as a private citizen, he’s going to do the same thing [as councilor] and continue to try to hold me and others accountable, which I appreciate,” Keck said.
New was presented with a Key to the City and “The Light of Somerset,” both awarded for “outstanding dedication and service,” for his 11-and-a-half years as councilor and 13 years with the Housing Authority.
Keck explained the “Light of Somerset” by saying, “When you’re lighting up Somerset, I think you’re making a difference in other people’s lives.”
Later in the meeting, discussion turned to how to name a replacement for New.
Keck and City Attorney John Adams clarified that the Mayor is able to bring a nomination before the council, but the council must actually approve someone to that seat.
Adams said the process was delayed because the city had not yet received an official resignation letter from New. That letter should be on its way to the City Clerk’s Office, Adams said.
After receiving that, council has 30 days to nominate and appoint a new councilor before Governor Andy Beshear would need to make the appointment.
“If you have a recommendation, I would ask that you send it to me, or you bring it up before the council, sooner than later.” Keck said.
In the event of more than one person being nominated, councilors agreed that they should vote among all the nominees.
Councilor Jerry Girdler brought up the fact that the council’s regulations don’t specify that the nominated person must actually live within the ward with the vacant seat.
Adams indicated that they do not. “I don’t think they do. There’s not a statute that says they do.”
However, Adams said he personally felt they should live in that ward, an idea that Keck agreed with.
“The rest of the councilors live in their ward. This person is going to be voting for the next six months or so. I would submit that they should live in that ward,” Keck said.
Keck also reiterated his statements from the last meeting that whoever was nominated should not be anyone currently running for the position.
New’s vacant seat is in Ward 6, which is one of several wards contested in the upcoming General Election in November.
In that race, voters will have a choice between former city councilor James Robin Daughetee and Phyllis Lawson.
