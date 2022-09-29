Mirroring the events of Eastern Kentucky and countless other horrible storms that have shaken the United States over the last few years, Hurricane Ian has devastated southern parts of Florida. Businesses have closed for protection, power outages are rampant, and many have already lost their homes. However, as with Eastern Kentucky, the working people of Florida have banded together to save their land and were able to successfully prepare for the storm.
Former Somerset Resident Debbie Gossett recounts her story as she watches loved ones go through the turmoil.
“Places are still closed right now. We will be on a Tropical Storm Warning until later this week. We’ll get like gusts of wind and everything. It’s kind of like a snowstorm in Kentucky. You just prepare for it and hope you don’t get the worst end of it,” said Gossett.
However, Gossett is not in the worst parts of the storm and is relieved to say that. For now, she is safe.
“We ended up, thank goodness, not getting any damage,” said Gossett. “We were very lucky. We’re northwest of where everything hit, and most of it went south of us. Lots of wind and sticks and things all over the yard, but we didn’t get the worst part of it.”
Gossett says that she knows many that have lost their homes but feels so blessed that her family is safe.
Said Gossett, “A lot of areas that we love to go visit are just destroyed right now. There’s nothing left. Now our granddaughters are just South of here, and they don’t have electric, and they had a large tree blow down, but they’re okay other than dealing with no power.”
While the worst of Ian will be seen in Florida, there is still much that officials in Eastern Kentucky need to do to ensure that they are prepared for the storm were it to turn north.
Knott County Emergency Management Director Jeff Combs said that spotters will be lined up today “just in case everything starts to go south on us” on key trigger points that flooding can begin.
If things start looking bad, he said the agency will put out an alert so that rescue squads can respond quickly.
