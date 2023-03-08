Former Somerset Police Department Captain Michael Correll was indicted Wednesday on 22 charges as the result of a Kentucky State Police investigation.
Correll, 44, was charged with Abuse of Public Trust, first degree Official Misconduct, 11 counts of third-degree Burglary, four counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition — Controlled Substance (Under $10,000), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater Than or Equal To 2 Grams Methamphetamine), Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and first-degree Unlawful Access to a Computer.
More information will be available in the Friday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
