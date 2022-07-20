Welcome back, Katrina Masters.
A familiar face in local law enforcement, Masters was sworn in on Tuesday evening as the new school resource officer for Science Hill School, effectively joining the Science Hill Police Force.
“I’m very excited,” she said, following the meeting of the Science Hill City Commissioners on Tuesday. “This could not be a better fit.”
Masters takes the position with over seven years of law enforcement experience with the Somerset Police Department, having started there in 2012. Originally from Lancaster in Garrard County, Masters and her family moved back there following the arrival of COVID-19.
While Masters will continue to live in Lancaster, she’ll commute back and forth to her job at Science Hill, she said.
“I’ve been thinking about coming back to work,” she said. “My kids are going to school now and I didn’t really want to sit at home and do nothing, and I love the job.”
Masters’ children will be able to attend Science Hill — she’s excited about them having “a great school to go to” and she’ll be able to be there with them, she said.
Science Hill Police Chief Jeff Sears introduced Masters to the city commissioners on Tuesday and listed a number of reasons Masters was a good fit for the job — everything from her crisis intervention and active shooter training to her being a mom working with school children.
“She came out of a professional organization (Somerset Police Department, or SPD), and that makes her a professional,” said Sears, who has his own experience with that agency. “We based running the Science Hill Police Department off of what Somerset taught us. ... I want you to understand, I’m bringing you a trained professional.
“(As a mother,) she has a natural instinct,” he added. “Us daddies, we’re good, but not like a momma.”
He was also pleased when Masters mentioned that she was a Christian; “Katrina was not bashful about it, she made us aware right off the bat that she was proud of it, and that was impressive.”
Sears said that she left Somerset to address family issues but with circumstances changing, it was possible to come back to a job that she told Sears she “missed.”
Chief Sears, Assistant Chief Greg Martin (who mentioned working with Masters at SPD), Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall, Science Hill School Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse and other key parties met about the hire beforehand, and all were in agreement about Masters, noted Sears.
Dyehouse, like Sears, had glowing remarks to make in favor of Masters.
“This thing could have gone in 100 different directions, I know that, and I trusted Chief (Sears) and his office to do the right thing and find the right person for us,” said Dyehouse, who knew Masters previously when refereeing basketball games with her husband. “I never dreamed it was going to be a female officer. We’ve not had a female officer yet. ... They found me somebody, and I’m really excited. It’s going to be so exciting for my little girls in my school to see a female officer; she’ll be a great role model. My boys are going to be excited. She’s going to love these kids, my kids are going to love her, (and) my staff is already so excited about having officer Katrina.”
Gary Pence, the school’s previous SRO, retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Masters will take his former position to bring the Science Hill Police Department back up to three members total.
The SRO maintains a presence in the school to be available if needed for any emergency situation. Among the SRO’s responsibilities are assisting in a discipline process when potential exists for violence or criminal activity; attending parents and staff meetings to offer information about the SRO program when requested; helping develop plans and strategies to prevent or minimize dangerous situations on campus; patrolling the parking lot during arrival and departure times; improving the school’s image as a safe environment; performing ongoing security checks of the campus; and functioning as an information gathering source for law enforcement.
The SRO would serve with the Science Hill Police Department in that role, and the city would be compensated by the Science Hill Board of Education.
In other business at the Science Hill commissioner’s meeting, a first reading was given to Ordinance 22-02, fixing the city’s ad valorem tax at .130 cents on each hundred dollars of taxable property within the city limits of Science Hill. Also, a franchise tax of .025 cents on each hundred dollars of personal property, tangible and intangible, within the city limits is included in the ordinance — a one percent discount will be allowed on each dollar collected before November 1, 2022 — as is a property tax of .225 cents on each hundred dollars of property within the city limits. With this being the first reading, their was no vote taken on the ordinance yet; that will occur at a second reading.
