The last time Lynn Bowden, Jr. came to Somerset, all he had — like so many other kids at the camp he attended — were NFL dreams.
A lot has changed in a year's time.
After initially being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, the rookie wide receiver Bowden found himself playing for the Miami Dolphins — and he made a strong impression in his first year. Following a slow start, Bowden caught fire late in the season, finishing with 211 yards on 28 catches
Now, going into his second year in the league, the former University of Kentucky football legend looks to continue his development, push for more playing time, and further build his relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
First, however, he has a date in Somerset.
Bowden, who was the special guest at last year's Somerset Youth Football League (SYFL) camp, is returning this weekend to do it again — to speak inspirational words to local youngsters, help them develop their skills, and maybe best of all in the Bluegrass, give them a memory they'll never forget: the right to say they threw a ball around with one of the greatest players ever at their state's flagship program.
Last year's experience with Bowden, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, was "very much" a success, according to SYFL Commissioner Bart Williams. And it almost didn't happen. Bowden’s appearance was scheduled before the COVID-19 situation hit Kentucky. With the virus uncertainty, the camp being moved to July, and Bowden out in Vegas at the time, Williams said he understood if the appearance needed to be cancelled, but Bowden didn't let that adversity that stop him from honoring his agreement to come to Somerset and reach out to the youth of this community.
"Before he left after the camp last year, (Bowden) asked me if we did this every year," said Williams. "I said we have a camp every summer but it's the first time we'd had a celebrity so to speak. He said, Oh ok.'"
At the time, Williams said he "took it for what it was" — politeness on Bowden's part — and said he'd "holler at" the Paul Hornung Award winner again this year. When it came time, Williams did just that, and hoped for the best.
"When it got back to time to start planning this year, because it worked out so well last year, we reached back out to (Bowden's) management team to see if there was interest on his part — and there was," said Williams. "So it was more or less a matter of when (he could do it). We hadn't set any kind of a date for the camp, so we left it up to him to give us two or three dates that worked for him and we'd plan it from there. So that's kind of how the logistics worked out."
The camp will take place this Saturday, June 19. Official sign-in time starts at 6:30, with the camp running from 7 to 10 p.m. at Clark Field, home of the Somerset Briar Jumpers football team.
"The format will be pretty the same as last year," said Williams. "Maybe a few different drills, but essentially the same: Kids will be broken down by grade, then there will be stations around the field for them to move to, station to station. At the end of the evening, there will be awards within each respective grade age range."
The camp is for kids first-grade through sixth-grade — but sorry, sign-ups went quickly and the camp is full now. This year, SYFL opened pre-registration up to a certain number of kids who aren't in the SYFL, but they capped the total at 150 young people so as to make it more manageable.
"Last year it went really well. There was not such a large crowd crowd that Lynn didn't have time to engage with everybody," said Williams. "That was the most important thing for him, having time for the kids to meet him and speak to him and get some pointers on football from him."
One difference this year is that parents will be able to come in and watch. Last year, the camp had to limit attendance to campers only and those working it, but this time, family members can come into the stadium and watch from the bleachers while camp is going on, "so we'll be expecting a larger turnout," said Williams.
Football isn't the only thing Bowden is focusing on while in town. On Friday, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Bowden will join United Healthcare in Somerset to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, at The Somerset Foundation (204 East Mt. Vernon Street). Anyone who visits the Foundation and receives a vaccination between those times can have their photo made with Bowden.
Friday’s vaccine drive continues through 3 p.m. People who arrive after 12:30 who receive a vaccine will be eligible to receive items autographed by Bowden via a drawing.
Bowden endeared himself to Wildcats fans here in Kentucky with his unforgettable 2019 season, during which the gifted receiver was forced by injuries to others into the role of quarterback and went on to record several record-setting performances while getting wins over the likes of rival Louisville and Belk Bowl opponent Virginia Tech. After last year's visit to Somerset, he endeared himself to locals too — and the feeling appears to be mutual.
"His management team has been super to work with through this whole process. It's been quite easy," said Williams. "They have assured us he's very excited about coming and we're excited to have him. He was so engaging with the kids last year that it made us asking him to do it again that much easier. He jumped in there, went through the drills with the kids, and did different things with them. We got nothing but positive feedback from kids and parents."
