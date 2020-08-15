A single vehicle rollover collision Thursday evening claimed the life of former Wayne County educator Bill Hay, 89
McCracken County Deputy Kenneth Baldwin said the fatal accident occurred on Interstate 24 West, when a 2004 Chevy Suburban operated by Joseph Hay, 19, of Marshall County, hydroplaned, struck a guardrail and flipped several times
Bill Hay was a front seat passenger. After being extricated, he was transported to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Joseph Hay was also transported for treatment of his injuries.
Calvin Kennett of Monticello spoke of Bill’s concern for children and told of him teaching practical arts - add on's to the curriculum. Kennett also talked of riding back and forth to WKU with Bill, Herb Daniels and Paul Jones in the 70’s while they all worked on their Masters.
Bil lHay and his family were part of the Twyford’s Point community in Wayne County for several years. He and his wife were both school teachers.
