With one Somernites Cruise in the books — and along with it, the swell of people downtown, hanging around the Fountain Square — how is the fountain doing?
According to Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price with Pulaski County Government, the fence put in place to deter people from getting in the fountain is still doing its job.
"It's really done a pretty good job of preventing day swimmers and night swimmers," said Price. "... I've heard nothing but positives about people not got getting in it. It's been working."
Price said that prior to Somerset Cruise, the fountain on the school had been experiencing some malfunctions, "but we cleaning it and got new parts ordered, and it's been doing quite well," he noted.
Just in time to help beautify the downtown area for Somernites Cruise, which was held for the first time tin 2020 this past weekend after earlier events were cancelled due to coronavirus restructions,
"I was personally glad to see Somernites Cruise back downtown, and people getting out and enjoying themselves in the open space,"
The fencing was erected in February of 2019 after numerous complaints about people getting in the pool surrounding the fountain — and going so far as to swim in it, or wash their clothes. Entering the pool is not considered safe. Electric shock and debris (including broken glass and hypodermic needles) on the floor of the fountain have often been mentioned as potential risks.
On the other hand, the fountain in front of the Pulaski County Judicial Center a short distance away from the fountain on the square is open to the public to use. Kids frequently run through and play in the water,, especially at events like Somernites.
In the time of COVID-19, when people are cautious about what they touch or how they come into contact with others, is playing in the Judicial Center Plaza fountain considered safe?
Price says the county government works to make it so.
"We do put heightened chemicals in it and clean it regularly," he said. "We do have kids from time to time wading it it, so we keep chemicals in it to help with any precaution as far as the public using it. I stay in contact with the (City of Somerset) because I look at it as another cooling station. What we do, we do in accordance with what (Somerset) is doing — more chlorine and things of that nature."
Price said that when an event is coming up that might use the plaza — something that's occurred less frequently this year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions — they'll shut the fountain down earlier (say, on Thursday for a Saturday event) and do an especially thorough cleaning before turning it back on.
