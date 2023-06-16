Four defendants in a federal drug case have submitted plea deals, potentially bring the case to a close, since the other two defendants had previously submitted their own plea agreements.
Wesley A. Calhoun of Somerset, Timothy L. Grundy of Eubank, Michael D. Henderson of McCreary County, and David S. Upchurch of Somerset have all submitted plea agreements over the course of the past couple of weeks.
All four pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
Additionally, Calhoun and Grundy pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.
According to Calhoun’s agreement, he admitted that between November 2021 and May 2022 he routinely acquired “kilogram quantities” of methamphetamine through a supplier in Fayette County.
During a traffic stop on May 16, 2022 in which Calhoun was returning to Pulaski from Fayette, law enforcement searched his vehicle and found around 9,154 grams of meth. The meth was seized at that time.
Then, On June 6, Calhoun said he “voluntarily surrendered to [law enforcement] a large amount of United States currency and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.” Much of the meth was found in a storage unit, which also held a number of loaded firearms.
In Grundy’s plea agreement, he admits that on August 9, 2022, law enforcement searched his residence where they found more than 500 grams of meth and seven firearms, three of which were loaded.
Henderson’s plea agreement states that law enforcement found around 20 grams of meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop on March 15, 2022.
Upchurch’s plea agreement states that law enforcement in Wayne County conducted a traffic stop and search of his vehicle on February 14, 2022 in which around 50 grams of meth were located and confiscated.
The four plea agreements follow on the heels of plea deals made by two other defendants in this case, Autumn N. Smith and Dennie A. Smith.
All six remain lodged in either the Pulaski County Detention Center or the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sentencing will be held at a later date.
