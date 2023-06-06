Four people are accused of a conspiracy to sell fentanyl and meth in Pulaski as part of a federal case.
Danny Goodman, 56, of Nancy, Rachel N. Keith, 32, of Science Hill, Daniel L. Dunn, 42, of Ohio, and Tiffany M. Deatherage, 40, of Monticello, were charged with several drug-related counts by a federal Grand Jury during the last part of May.
The indictment charges all four with Conspiracy to Distribute 40 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing Fentanyl and Mixtures Containing Methamphetamine.
According to the indictment, Dunn and Deatherage attempted to distribute 50 grams or more of meth as part of the conspiracy, whereas Goodman and Keith tried to distribute 500 grams or more.
Additionally, Goodman was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
Keith was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and Fentanyl and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and Heroin.
Dunn and Deatherage were both charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl.
The indictment states that the incidents leading to the charges took place between November 2022 and May of this year.
If convicted, Dunn and Deatherage could face up to 40 years in prison, whereas Goodman and Keith could face up to life in prison.
According to the Pulaski County Detention Center’s website, Goodman was taken into custody on April 20 on state charges, including Resisting Arrest, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) and Probation Violation.
The other three are not currently listed in the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup (KOOL) system.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
