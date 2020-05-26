Three women join hands and pray around a makeshift memorial, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis, near where a black man, who was taken into police custody the day before, later died. The FBI and Minnesota agents are investigating the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody after video from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)