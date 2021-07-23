Several cities in Pulaski County will be receiving federal funds to help make up for the costs of dealing with the coronavirus.
More than $157 million for more than 360 non-entitlement cities will be coming Kentucky's way via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday.
In Pulaski County, Somerset, Burnside, Eubank and Ferguson will all be recipients of ARPA funds.
The funding will arrive as soon as next week to offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.
The City of Somerset is receiving the largest amount, at $3,000,040..06 in total, $1,500,020.03 for the initial portion.
Next is the City of Ferguson, at $245,234.18 and $122,617.09 initially. Burnside will receive $218,302.44 total, $109,151.22 first tranche, while Eubank gets $85,456,47, $42,728.24 at first.
Among the mayors of thees communities, Burnside's Robert Lawson says he has questions for his city's legal minds about how the money can be used, but definitely has some ideas in mind.
"It's kind of wide open what you can spend the money on," said Lawson. "I do know you can use it for infrastructure, and I'd say that would be the bulk of it — water, sewer. I've got several places I'd like to use it based on what we're allowed to do."
One of those areas is in beautification projects for Burnside's Main Street, along U.S. 27. Whatever the case, he's happy for the city to have this funding option available.
"I'm tickled to get what I got," he said. "I'll take another $290,000 if they gave it to me. It's nothing like what Somerset and larger communities are getting, but I'll take it."
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck also said that long-term infrastructure would be a focus for the funds, "as well as anything that will improve quality of place for our residents."
He added, "This is still taxpayer money and it's important not to turn this into political pet projects. The city council and I will be good stewards with these federal dollars."
Ferguson Mayor Allen Dobbs said, "We are very appreciate to receive the funding," and Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks enthusiastically added, "This is great."
The Department for Local Government (DLG) was tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. Payments have been processed through Kentucky’s accounting system and are expected to be sent to cities today.
Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury. Eligible local governments will receive half of their total allocation now, with the second half of funding coming between spring and summer of next year.
“Local governments have been important partners in our battle against COVID-19, and we know they have taken on great hardship and expenses to protect our people,” said Beshear. “I’m relieved our eligible city governments will receive these funds, because if we are to build a better Kentucky, we must ensure our communities are supported and positioned for growth.”
