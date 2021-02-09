Winter is here.
The next few days see the potential for the type of winter weather that Kentuckians expect for February. The biggest problem is the kind of winter weather will it be.
For Thursday, the region Pulaski is in could see mainly freezing rain and sleet, which might cause icy conditions and pose danger, according to Kevin Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Sullivan said that a cold front will be stalling over the state sometime Wednesday, but that our area should begin to see winter weather move in around 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The norther part of the state will see a snowstorm start Wednesday, and begin to creep southward through the day and evening.
Areas south of the I-64 corridor should see rain rather than snow.
The storm could cause sleet and freezing rain that might produce around a quarter- to a half-inch of ice in this area, he said.
Sullivan urged people, no matter what part of the state they are in, to “avoid travel. Stay off the roads.”
That’s not to say the roadways themselves will be icy in all areas. With the temperatures being relatively warm in the hours before the rain hits, along with roadways being pretreated, major roads may not be terrible. “Road temperatures are going to be key with this,” he said.
The bigger danger, he said, will be ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs. Depending on the amount of ice, both lines and trees might be in danger of falling.
Sullivan warned there is the potential for power outages.
There may not be a reprieve in the winter weather in the coming days, Sullivan said. Behind Thursday’s freezing rain is the potential for more winter precipitation, likely snow, to move in on Saturday.
Then, even more chance for snow at the first of the week, along with further dropping temperatures and “the potential for single-digit temperatures” on Monday, Sullivan said.
