A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area around 12:30 p.m. Friday, causing reports of downed trees and damage across Pulaski County.
Both the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson and Pulaski’s newly sworn-in Emergency Management Director Josh Whitis said they had reports of trees, limbs and electric lines down.
Whitis was only sworn into his new position Thursday, taking over from the recently retired Aaron Ross.
Whitis said he was at the Pulaski County 911 Center at the Hal Rogers Training Center Friday afternoon when he went outside and saw dark clouds.
“I said, ‘Well, it’s been 24 hours, and we’re getting a storm moving in, so why not?’” Whitis laughed.
Whitis said he will be working in a part time capacity as emergency management director until the end of the year.
While it was a bit of a wild afternoon for his second day on the job, Whitis said he had not heard any reports of major damage or reports of structural damage.
There was at least one home damaged, however, as Steve Cornelius – the sports editor for the Commonwealth Journal – shared photos showing tree limbs poking through the ceiling of his bedroom.
Cornelius said no one was injured.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, NWS meteorologist Alex Vorst said those at Jackson were still in the middle of assessing reports, but what he had seen so far indicated the damage was caused by straight line winds.
There were no indications of rotation in the clouds, and therefore no tornadoes in the area, he said.
The NWS’s website indicated that wind gusts in Pulaski reached 49 miles per hour, but Vorst said he had heard reports from the northern part of the state that suggested winds got up to 70 mph.
The good news was that there were no reports of flooding – both Vorst and Whitis said the ground was too dry to cause that.
The storms also cooled down the area, as Pulaski had been in the middle of a heat wave.
Highs had been in the 90s for much of the week.
Forecasts show that weekend temperatures should be cooler, with high in the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.
However, Whitis warned that temperatures will climb back up early next week.
The NWS predicts that Monday will see a high around 90 degrees, and Tuesday could be even hotter, with a high around 96 degrees.
As of now, the forecast doesn’t show any more possibility of rain until Wednesday, when there is a slight chance – 20 percent – of more thunderstorms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.