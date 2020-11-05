Pulaski County Board of Elections will receive from the post office and count mail-in absentee ballots, postmarked no later than November 3, through Friday (November 6). The drop-off boxes are closed and no ballots can be placed in these containers. Only ballots received through the post office will be counted.
Reason for this, some eligible voter may have marked and mailed an absentee ballot a day or two before Election Day and the ballot may not have been delivered in time to be counted. The postmark date is the key.
Election observers don’t think many ballots are out there. Tanya Brown, deputy county clerk and member of the special absentee vote-counting panel, said just before noon Thursday only four (4) timely postmarked ballots have been received since Election Day. “We got a few postmarked after November 3 we can’t count,” she noted.
The local board of elections must send a final report to the State Board of Elections by Tuesday, November 10.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said Election Night no complaints had been made to her office about conduct of the General Election, altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although, a change in the law will have to be made by the state General Assembly, it looks like early voting is here to stay. Rick Barker, veteran member of Pulaski County Board of Elections, said 80 percent of voters during the General Election took advantage of early voting, either in-person or by mail-in ballot.
Also, an apparent hit with voters are the 10 locations to vote on Election Day. Barker pointed out Pulaski County is a mobile society and nobody minds to drive to a consolidated location to vote.
The traditional 56 precinct voting locations have not been open during this election cycle. Future of these places has not been discussed in public.
It was a record voter turnout in Pulaski County. A little more than 63 percent of the county’s 50,029 registered voters either voted by mail-in ballot or at in-person voting locations since October 13. This was a little shy of the projected 70 percent turnout but still the most voters during an election in the history of Pulaski County.
Because of early voting there were no significant lines at Pulaski County’s 10 super precincts on Election Day. However, Rodney Casada, member of Pulaski County Board of Elections, said in-person voting at the 10 places totaled about 500 votes an hour.
Counting the four mail-in ballots that will be counted Friday, up to this point a total of 31,711 Pulaski countians voted during the General Election cycle. More correctly postmarked absentee ballots may be received before the Friday deadline.
Of the total number of votes, 5,981 have been mail-in ballots. Everyone who requested a mail-in ballot didn’t follow through, vote for their favorite candidates and either mail it in or drop it in a designated box.
There are no scheduled elections in 2021, however there could be a special election if one were called for a specific purpose.
Looking ahead to 2022, it’s local election time when courthouse and city hall offices will be up for election. Already, four or five possible candidates for county judge and at least one for sheriff have been tossed out for speculation.
Next year, with no regular elections, is a good time to test the political waters. Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.