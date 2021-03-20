The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) spent part of Friday reflecting on the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported within the district.
On March 19, 2020, the district saw it’s first reported case in a 59-year-old Pulaski woman. It was announced that evening during Governor Andy Beshear’s daily update.
“Over the ensuing year, the disease has left its mark on all of us, in one way or another. Businesses, churches, schools, and every single citizen have suffered and sacrificed, in a wide variety of ways,” said LCDHD Executive Director Shawn Crabtree in a special “anniversary edition” of the health department’s daily news brief.
And while the distribution of vaccinations seems to have resulted in the number of area cases declining, Crabtree and the rest of the health department staff warned that the public shouldn’t become complacent in believing the pandemic is over.
Crabtree pointed out that the decline has “stabilized,” meaning the rate of new cases is holding steadier than in recent weeks. He also pointed to countries like France, Germany and Brazil which are seeing a new wave of reported cases and are returning to lockdown measures to slow the spread.
Within the past year, LCDHD has conducted almost 21,000 case investigations and did contact tracing for 125,000 people throughout the 10 counties that make up the district.
“But case investigations and contact tracing only scratch the surface of the health department’s efforts,” Crabtree said. “Among other things, we worked with every single long-term care facility in our region, every public school district, and many churches and businesses to develop prevention and/or post-exposure plans. We hand-delivered information on multiple occasions to medical providers and many businesses. We developed a vast email network of medical providers, schools, businesses, and other community partners and pushed out frequent guidance and other updates. We worked with many long-term care and medical facilities to assess and secure personal protective equipment.”
That was on top of coordinating test kit distribution, conducting weekly and bi-weekly question-and-answer videos for the public and putting out daily informational briefs to keep people informed on the status of the virus in the community.
They then transitioned into coordinating vaccination efforts with Walgreens and CVS, and Crabtree said that the health department has administered around 16,000 first and second doses themselves.
“While all of this has been disruptive and challenging (not to mention, controversial), I am proud of how the health department, all our community partners, and our citizens have responded and endured. Here is to the hope that the virus doesn’t kick back up and that everyone will heal from the financial, and emotional pain this disease has caused,” Crabtree said.
As of Friday’s report, Pulaski County has seen 93 deaths due to the coronavirus and a total of 6,004 reported cases.
Pulaski currently has 67 active cases with nine people hospitalized and the rest in home isolation.
Wayne County has seen 44 deaths and a total of 2,134 cases. Wayne currently has 19 active cases with two people hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.