March came in like a lion, and will be going out like one too, apparently.
After high winds ripped through the area at the beginning of the month, resulting in chaos like downed limbs and power outages throughout the county, it appears the last day of March — Friday, March 31 — will be similar, if slightly more subdued.
"It does look like we have a chance of severe weather," said Dustin Jordan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky. "It looks like you'll have mainly a squall line come through the area.
"The main threat would be for damaging wind potential, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado or something like that along the line," he added. "Overall, once that exits, we're going to have some pretty windy conditions that will go into Saturday, where we could have gusts anywhere from 40 to maybe even 50 miles per hour."
That's down a little bit from the winds around 70 miles per hour that the area saw earlier this month, but still plenty of potential for damage.
"(It will be) pretty sunny and look like a nice day, but we'll certainly have some pretty gusty winds behind the system," said Jordan. "... It's probably not going to be quite as bad as we had before. I think the timing of day will make a big difference. Where the timing on the last system was in the afternoon hours, this one's going to be a little more (in the) overnight hours. In general, the wind fields are probably not going to be quite as strong as that one system."
Jordan called the tornado risk "pretty low," and said there was a "better chance" for damaging winds.
The storm is likely to blow through closer to midnight, though it could be active earlier Friday evening, and there might be showers and storm activity during the day.
"Have multiple ways to get warnings — if you have a weather radio, that's a good way. Check the batteries in that and make sure it's working," said Jordan. "Be prepared to get those watches and warnings that may be possible as we move into that period."
