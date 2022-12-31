No one was injured, but a Friday morning wreck in Burnside involving a semi tractor-trailer caused a traffic issue and a potential for hazardous diesel to be spilled into Lake Cumberland.
Fortunately, first responders were on hand to make sure the diesel was cleaned up properly.
According to Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team (SRT) Chief Doug Baker, the accident took place around 8:20 a.m.
Due to the nature of the wreck and the difficulty in recovering the vehicle, the road had to be closed for several hours, he said.
The accident took place at the intersection of U.S. 27 and West Lakeshore Drive, just north of the entrance to Burnside Island.
It appears that a semi was traveling south on U.S. 27 when it ran off the road and into a wooded area. While the truck took out several trees, Baker said that it was fortunate that some trees directly in front of the cab stopped the truck. Otherwise, it could have continued over an embankment and into the water.
Baker said that both saddle tanks were ruptured, and although one only had a small leak, it was determined that the best way to recover the truck was to drag it back out over the tree stumps it was setting on.
Therefore, to be safe, the tank was drained, he said.
Some fuel and oil also leaked onto the ground, which responders and crews from Eco-Tech USA collected and removed for disposal at a landfill licensed to handle such waste, Baker said.
Between what leaked and what had to be drained from tanks, around 35 to 40 gallons came out of the truck, Baker said.
It was important to take away the contaminated soil, Baker said, because of the potential for the fuel to eventually reach Lake Cumberland.
“Each situation is different, but we try to stop all the diesel we can,” he said adding that the aim is to prevent oil-based fuel from reaching the water supply.
In addition to SRT and Eco-Tech LLC, Burnside Police, Burnside Fire, Candido’s Towing and T.L. Hamilton Co. assisted at the scene.
