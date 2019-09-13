Are you a friend of Lake Cumberland? Then please volunteer to pick up trash along its shores during the annual Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup tomorrow morning (Saturday, Sept. 14).
Volunteer registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The cleanup will be run from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The free volunteer appreciation picnic will be held at 12:00 p.m.
“From outdoor fun and family memories to tourism dollars and safe drinking water, Lake Cumberland is a blessing to our community, so it makes sense that we should work together to take care of it. For Friends of Lake Cumberland volunteers, it will be a treat to spend the morning together in such a beautiful setting, so that will be a bonus to performing a community service,” said Tammie Nazario, President/CEO of PRIDE, a cleanup sponsor.
“Bring your family and friends so you can enjoy the great outdoors together,” she added. “Kid-friendly cleanup sites will be available.”
Volunteers may register between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at either Waitsboro Recreation Area (500 Waitsboro Road) in Somerset or Conley Bottom Resort (270 Conley Bottom Road) in Monticello. At registration, volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves and safety vests.
At noon, volunteers from both cleanup sites will gather for a free picnic at Cole Park (7929 S. Hwy. 27) in Burnside.
Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes for climbing along the rocky shore. Life vests will be provided to all boarding the provided boats.
The cleanup is sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Cumberland, and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental cleanup and education across southern and eastern Kentucky.
For more information, please visit the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/2338941953043627/.
