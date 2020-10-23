Somerset, Ky. A quiet, all-American town. But what scary, eerie things lurk beneath the surface?
Well, underneath the main floor of the Carnegie Community Arts Center, that’s where you’ll find the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center. And it’s chock full of things that go bump in the night — and maybe even during the early afternoon.
The unique attraction opened around Halloween of 2017, the brainchild of Kyle Kadel and Zach Bales, two local figures with a long-time interest in the supernatural.
“Zach and I have been ghost hunting for 12 years now,” said Kadel in an interview at that time. “We’re expanding outside ghost hunting to looking into everything, anything that’s kind of weird. We also really enjoy traveling a lot and being tourists. Zach’s been to Loch Ness (of Loch Ness Monster fame), Bluff Creek in California (home of a famous supposed Bigfoot sighting). All the famous paranormal sites. Anything weird we try to base our travels around it.”
For years, the museum and its collection of oddities — everything from haunted dolls to lake monster-themed soda bottles, along with bits of regional lore, such as the Mothman of West Virginia and Hopkinsville’s alleged alien encounter — has been a popular pop-in stop for tourists exploring downtown Somerset and locals interested in the strange and unusual. But sometimes real life can be even more dastardly than dark legends, and like so many other things, COVID-19 shut down the museum for a period of time in 2020.
That wasn’t the end of the dark and spooky road for the Paranormal Museum, however; on the contrary, Kadel used the hiatus as a chance to reimagine and renovate the space.
“We closed in March ... not knowing anything about what was going to happen,” said Kadel. “We were closed for about a month and a half before I decided, ‘Well, we have to do something.’”
With social distancing on everyone’s mind, Kadel looked at ways to make touring the museum a more independent experience for the visitor.
“Before, every single tour was guided by me or someone else,” said Kadel. “We have pretty small rooms here, and we didn’t really think that the idea of talking face-to-face with strangers in a small area really worked in this new normal that we have.
“We always wanted to do self-guided (tours), and things have been going so well with the museum — when we first opened, we didn’t really know if anyone would ever come and visit at all, and people have proven that there is an interest in it — so we just went ahead and re-did everything,” he added. “We improved the lighting, we have a bunch more display cases, we have a lot of bigger pieces now that make you feel like you’re in an area that’s larger than life.”
For the self-guided tours, visitors can take a peek inside any of three main areas. The first room contains a sort of display coffin (no dead bodies were ever actually in it, notes Kadel), bizarre items of the past, and information about one of history’s great villains with a Kentucky connect, Charles Manson. Another room holds a library and other ghoulish goodies, and then the main room, with a the perfect low-lighting mood set, display cases lit to show off their contents at maximum appeal, and, yes, a giant Bigfoot — it’s Kadel’s favorite piece in the museum.
Signs are placed around many of the key exhibits with text written out by Kadel to explain what people are looking at.
“I wrote over 600 information cards for everything in the museum,” he said with a laugh. “That alone is a massive change.”
But the self-guided aspect will become even cooler before too long. Kadel is working with friend Darian West to create an app for one’s phone — just scan it on a bar code on the information signs (made by Commercial Printing for the museum), and get access to even more info and features — if you happen to have a paranormal experience interacting with the item, you can record it on the app (and yes, creepy stuff does happen frequently while touring the museum).
“You can even use (the app) for stuff while you’re not at the museum,” said Kadel. “We’ll going to have hidden information and stuff in it.”
Kadel said that there are still a few weeks’s worth of work to do on it, and hopefully it will be ready before the end of the year. But don’t think that you’re all alone in the deep, dark dungeon of the Carnegie; either Kadel or another employee is always on hand at the museum to answer any questions. And once things return to normal coronavirus-wise, Kadel is planning on regularly scheduled tours becoming a part of the Paranormal Museum experience.
While there are lots of things to see and hear in the museum, Kadel’s favorite piece is a brand-new giant statue of Bigfoot. Standing almost 10 feet tall, the Sasquatch looms ominously over nearly anyone who stands by it, making for a killer photo opportunity.
“It’s like the perfect selfie,” said Kadel.
Another item with great significance to Kadel is a hunk of concrete from the Silver Bridge which connected Point Pleasant, WV, and Gallipolis, Ohio, before its tragic collapse in in 1967, with nearly 50 casualties. The event is tied to the sightings of a mysterious creature referred to as the Mothman in that area around that time. Mothman is an interest of Kadel’s with a sizable display in the museum, and the piece of the bridge was donated by a resident of that area.
Kadel admitted that the museum’s origins were humble, “without any local buzz,” but over time, it’s become as much of a local curiosity as the the oddities it celebrates. The museum reopened on September 29, and they’ve had about 400 people come through in just that short a time. Overall, over 7,000 people from over 30 states and seven different countries have experienced the local attraction, including the creators of the documentary web series “Hellier.”
“Even just last week, we had the Leadership Class from the (Somerset-Pulaski County) Chamber of Commerce come through — the largest class they’ve had, over 35 people,” said Kadel. “I’m still getting thank-you emails from them. (Chamber executive director) Bobby Clue said it was as professional as a Ripley’s (Believe It or Not! Museum). So it feels awesome to have people in the local community, people whose opinion I respect, to compliment the museum like that.”
Halloween is particular is the “busy season” for the museum, said Kadel, who describes it as a “fun tourist attraction” that’s “a fun place to hang out and spend a half an hour to an hour.” The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., admission is $4 adults, and $3 for children and seniors, and is located downstairs at the Carnegie Community Arts Center on North Main Street in downtown Somerset. If you’ve never been, don’t miss the chance to learn things about your community that perhaps you never knew.
“It’s definitely a weird place,” said Kadel. “it’s a weird idea to have, especially in Somerset, Ky. A lot of people don’t think of it as a very paranormal or magical place, but it absolutely is.”
