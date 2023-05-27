It’s hard enough trying to make it in the film and TV industry as a young actor. It was even harder in 2020. Especially for Emma Rayne Lyle.
The 19-year-old Southwestern High School alum found herself struggling to get acting jobs after COVID-19 saw those opportunities grind to a halt. Not only that, but she was also involved in a terrible automobile accident that left her significantly injured.
But Lyle turned those woes into prose — and is set to release her first book, a young adult novel.
“Brace Yourself,” scheduled for release on June 1 — marking the beginning of National Scoliosis Awareness Month — tells the story of two teenagers navigating the problems young people face in high school while dealing with scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine that can lead to significant pain and difficulties with everyday life.
It’s the next step in Lyle’s artistic evolution, after already having built for herself an impressive resume for such a young actor. Lyle has been seen in hit TV shows like “The Mentalist” and “Law and Order: SVU” and movies such as “I Don’t Know How She Does It” alongside names like Sarah Jessica Parker and Pierce Brosnan, and “Why Stop Now” with Jesse Eisenberg and Tracy Morgan.
Lyle was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was around 14 years old, with two curves of 37 and 41 degrees in her spine.
“My mom would always tell me, ‘Stand up straight, your shoulders are uneven’ and all this stuff, and we didn’t really realize it until it started to get really bad,” she said. “We went to the doctor, and I got a physical done, and they never really noticed it (until) we noticed it, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, there’s a curvature.’”
The condition got worse, and Lyle went to see a specialist in Lexington, where she was told it was too late for her to wear a brace because of the fact that she’d already fully grown.
“I was pretty upset, because there was really no way to reverse it, but there was only a way to prevent it from getting worse,” she said. “So I started doing the Schroth Method. I went to physical therapy.”
And then the accident happened in 2020. Lyle shattered two vertebrae and found herself in need of a back brace, which she wore for three months straight.
“I ended up posting a lot on social media about it, and a lot of people who had scoliosis and had to wear braces were loving the videos,” said Lyle. “It’s being noticed, because not a lot of people talk about it, and when they do, they usually make jokes about it.”
And so an idea was born in Lyle’s mind — to write a book that young people like herself could identify with, and bring a condition that is perhaps often unseen more visibility.
The book isn’t totally true to Lyle’s own exact story, there are differences for the sake of the narrative, but “I know that when I was growing up, I would have wanted a book like this,” she said.
The book tells the story of teenagers Harper and Alex — “Harper is going through a rough time because she’s in high school, she’s dealing with bullying, and she has her two close friends, Willow and Jacob, who are always there for her, but she realizes that she has scoliosis when she has to get a physical done. She has to quit volleyball and wear a back brace in high school, which obviously, that’s the worst.”
Harper and Alex form a teenage romance while dealing with the kind of problems most young people face socially in high school, including peer pressure. The two bond during Harper’s physical therapy, where Alex works, but face challenges in their relationship.
“It’s just kind of (about) the difficulties in high school for a teenager, especially those who get made fun of,” said Lyle, who had previously tried her hand at writing some still-unfinished screenplays, as well as poetry, which she loves.
“I love writing, but this was very different because it was about me, it was about my life, and I’m not going to lie, it was kind of difficult,” she added, “because even though it just seems like high school problems, high school drama, it’s traumatizing. There are a lot of things that happened that will stick with you for life. I’ll never forget it and it changes the way I’m going to be forever. So writing it and reliving it ... I had to take a moment a few times while writing it to just give myself a break.”
Lyle was homeschooled for much of her life, but went back to public school her sophomore year of high school. And while high school can be a jungle, the adversity it presents, especially for someone who went through what Lyle did, served as a form of education in and of itself.
“I’m not going to lie, they were tough times, but I would never take it back, because I have really grown a thick skin and become super-tough because of it,” she said. “I’ve been though a lot, high school is not easy, but I definitely learned a lot and made some really great friends that I’m going to have forever.”
Born in Florida, Lyle spent much of her childhood in Virginia, then spent the rest of her childhood in Kentucky after age 10. She’s been acting since she was age 5, when she and her brother did “small things” in their hometown back in Virginia. On the set of one of those productions, Lyle’s mother Nyna — currently marketing director for Hemisphere Limited LLC here in Somerset — was introduced to a book by agent Nancy Carson, who became Lyle’s agent.
“She’s gotten me all of my auditions, or most of them, at least,” said Lyle, noting that she’s gotten another agent and manager since then. “We moved to California for a year when I was 9, and I filmed an episode of ‘Law and Order’ there and ‘The Mentalist.’
Speaking about the latter show, a CBS crime drama that ran from 2008-2015 about a former fraudulent celebrity psychic who helps law enforcement solve cases while looking for the killer of his wife and child, Lyle recalled enjoying the experience on the episode which aired in 2012, “Red Rover, Red Rover.”
“I get Snapchats or texts all the time from my friends and they’ll just send me a picture of them watching ‘The Mentalist’ or ‘Law and Order’ or something, and they’re like, ‘Hey, I know you! That’s you!’” said Lyle. “It was incredible (on ‘The Mentalist’). Everyone was so sweet and there was no pressure. Sometimes when you’re a child actor, you get treated differently, it just depends what set you’re on, but that set was just incredible. (Star) Simon (Baker) was an angel. It was amazing.”
As Lyle noted, the disruption the coronavirus brought to the film industry “changed everything” as far as auditions, which went from largely in-person to being done over videotape and Zoom calls. Even today, that’s the case, and Lyle says it makes things more difficult as an auditioning actor.
After graduating from SWHS in 2021, Lyle moved to New York City, one of the nation’s biggest entertainment hubs, and filmed a TV show last year that came out in November, “The Calling,” which airs on the Peacock app, and has been making the audition rounds while working as a server in the Big Apple.
“It’s been my dream since I started (to act),” she said. “I love the Oscars, I love movies, I love all that stuff. It’s definitely what I want to do for the rest of my life. It’s a tough business, there’s a lot of rejection, but at the end of the day, after everything that goes on, I’m still really grateful, and it’s still what I want to pursue.”
But after getting bitten by the writing bug, Lyle might not be done with the world of prose just yet.
“I’m always writing,” she said. “I’m really, really proud of this one. ... I really feel like this is a good product, for everything that I wanted the story to be.”
“Brace Yourself,” a self-published novel, will be available for purchase on Amazon.com come June, and is now available for pre-order. Paperback cost is $12.99 and Kindle is $9.99.
Even though she’s now in the big city and has her eyes on a Hollywood future, Lyle still very much appreciates her small-town Pulaski County roots.
“Living in California and New York, there’s a lot of people that are very selfish, very self-centered, or the opposite of humble — they can be rude,” she said, “but living around (Somerset), everyone is so sweet, so welcoming. It’s just a small town, everyone-knows-everybody type of vibe.”
