Two things that don’t often go together: engineering and playwriting.
One is about science, math, logic; the other about inspiration, introspection, and pouring out one’s heart and soul onto the page.
But Hank Gevedon does both.
“I am an engineering teacher who writes plays,” he declared to the Commonwealth Journal.
Gevedon teaches subjects like robotics and computer-aided drafting and design at Somerset High School, and also operates a business in Mt. Vernon, Reptile Toolworks, the largest small-batch knife makers in the southeastern U.S., he noted. He’s also the writer of a new play being staged tonight, Friday, April 21, right down College Street in Flashback Theater Co.’s Black Box Theater, “Four More Cousins.”
The production, starring students from Owsley County High School from eastern Kentucky, is free to the public. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Flashback Theater Co. building on the corner of East Mt. Vernon and College Streets, and only runs an hour.
“We had an opportunity to put it out on the road, and we did have a couple cancellations, but they have been able to bring it from Owsley County to here,” said Gevedon. “It will be the final performance.”
Gevedon is no stranger to the arts — he’s been creating Christian-themed music for a long time. But while COVID shutdowns were keeping people at home, Gevedon found himself sitting at the computer a lot and trying different things.
“I have had a particular song (“Echo”) that I fell in love with that I had written, and we turned it into a play,” he said. “We did a musical at Lynn Camp High School (in Corbin) last year, and it just seemed like I had something to say. I really enjoy working with high school students in relationship to a play.”
The story behind the song — and the play — was about a young girl who had gone through an arc in her music career and after suffering from burn out, would practice in a hidden canyon and sing against her own echo.
“I just thought, wouldn’t it be fun if maybe the spirits of nature were trying to help her?” said Gevedon. “So I wrote a musical around it, and last year, I talked the chorus and drama teacher at Lynn Camp into letting us put it on as the spring musical.”
That play went on to earn several awards at the Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society Festival for regional high schools, held in Jackson, Ky., and won several awards, “and I enjoyed it so much, and found so much love from that audience at that festival, that I wanted to come back this year, and I found one other group that was willing to take a new play from a new playwright.”
That was Owsley County High School, and their drama instructor, Stevi Nolan, who is directing “Four More Cousins” along with Rachel Hisel, responded to Gevedon’s feelers and invited the opportunity to bring the new story to life — this one not a musical, but with its background “soundtrack” performed on stage, written by one of the students from the first production, Caleb Helton.
In approaching the new play, “I wanted to write ... about the mountains where I grew up and the area where I grew up in eastern Kentucky, and make us feel proud about it,” said Geveston. He started writing it a year ago, and almost a year later to the day, he noted, “Four More Cousins” made its debut last Saturday at that same Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society Festival, where it won seven awards — Best New Play, Best Music, Best Rising Performer, and three people added to the All-Mountain Cast, with two others awarded Honorary Contributing Actor status.
The idea behind “Four More Cousins” is certainly unique: Taking place in “an isolated holler” in a mountain household in the 1930s, Appalachian natives get “crossed up” with a group of Japanese Samurai warriors.
“All the people in the great house walk country and talk country, and dress like hillbillies, but they carry swords, live by the code of Bushido and the Bible, and feud with every neighbor on all sides all the time,” said Gevedon.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he added. “It pokes fun at every one of us.”
Better yet, all the sound effects and music for the play is produced by “stage ninjas — two guys dressed in black on the left hand side of the stage, said Gevedon.
Gevedon wanted to bring the play to Somerset because he had students from the area who had helped him early on in the creation of the new work.
“People from Flashback and everybody came together to help me as a playwright put this play together,” said Gevedon. “I wanted to bring it to Flashback as a command performance for them and the public to honor their contributions.”
This Friday will be the fourth performance of the play, after the one at the festival and two at Owsley County.
“It’s been so beautiful,” he said of the Owsley County area. “I’ve traveled up there many times, and we’ve built props together. There are 25 Samurai swords on stage in the first scene. Stevie Nolan and her students have made this what it is. They own all the credit.”
Engineering is about solving problems, and it has that in common with creative writing — figuring out how to get the ideas in your head into something that can be seen and hear by others. For Gevedon, it’s not surprising then that such a process might be the most rewarding of the entire experience.
“It is impossible to describe,” he said. “You think up an idea and it bugs you and you want to finish it. So you tell a story in your head, and those characters walk around for a while until you get them on paper. Then you take that first meeting with the cast ... It’s the most incredible feeling you’ve ever had when that person that you’ve only ever written walks across to you and says their line.”
