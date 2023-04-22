As Tracy Chapman once told us, finally the tables are starting to turn. From the Heart ministry gave out free meals to food-insecure people on Thursday at the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza, as they do every week. With Help the Homeless’s potluck-style Friday Feast to soon begin, this gives the hungry people of Pulaski County two back-to-back days.
Typically, people grab their food and go. However, this week was a bit different, as the attendees took their food to gather around the stage and socialize. Someone had brought a guitar, filling the air with a tender bit of ambience. A couple dogs roamed around sniffing and looking for a bit of food if someone was feeling generous.
Volunteers served a line of people buffet-style. They heaped plates full of pasta, and a few steps away snow cones were made fresh for dessert.
Co-founders and co-directors of From the Heart April Slagle and Crystal Oyer were there to man the serving line. They’re there every week “rain, snow, sleet, or hail.” In the three years they’ve performed this duty, they claim to have missed only three days.
John Higgins, a board member of From the Heart, gave his lamentations on the state of homelessness and neediness in the county.
“All it takes is one bad mood,” he said. “People start to have to rely on the government. But one day they’re missing one piece of paperwork, and the government help stops.”
While the county has pretty low crime compared to other Kentucky counties, the local homeless and hungry have to deal with threats such as having their belongings stolen.
“There are two things a bird does — eat and look for danger,” said Higgins, speaking metaphorically.
Identification was another issue he mentioned. Finding opportunities, whether it be a job or an apartment, requires a driver’s license or some other type of picture ID. These things can be difficult to procure if lost or stolen, and it can be difficult to do anything without one.
Felonies, too, are an issue. With many impoverished people struggling with untreated mental health issues, drug abuse can be quite common. Felonies are hard to get off the record, if even possible depending on the crime.
“Even after you’ve served your time, for the rest of your life you’ll always be a drug dealer,” said Higgins.
But the bright spot is community. From the Heart, and other organizations, have been able to help out others in need. Co-director Slagle says that their weekly meals have recently started feeding 350 people a week.
Food helps, but Slagle said they provide something more than just food.
“They all are looking for something,” said Slagle. “And a lot of the time they need loved on. They just need loved on. If it’s somebody to talk to or come and fill their bellies, or whatever, they’re just looking for that love, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
From the Heart is a non-profit and is funded completely by donations. It takes a lot to keep going.
Co-director Oyer also serves as the kitchen coordinator or “head chef,” as Higgins playfully called her.
“Today we used about 75 pounds of pasta, probably about 50 pounds of mozzarella cheese… 5, 10 cans of pizza sauce, 24 cans of spaghetti sauce, huge cans of mushrooms. I mean it’s on and on,” said Oyer. “And we don’t have leftovers.”
All of it is eaten up by the end.
Jessica Lee of Help the Homeless was helping to serve there. While not technically affiliated, Help the Homeless and From the Heart have a mutual respect and loyalty to each other.
“We like to work together,” said Slagle. “We don’t feel like anything is going to get accomplished if we work against others that are trying to accomplish the same thing that we are. Working together is the only solution.”
As the hearts of the hungry grow heavy, they know that there’s people willing to open their hearts and give them a second chance.
People are encouraged to donate at fromtheheartministry.com
