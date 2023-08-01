It was a donation from the heart, given to a ministry that helps those in need by giving them a good meal.
From the HEART Ministry received a $3,300 donation from the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the annual Jack Keeney Memorial Golf Tournament.
Organizers of From the HEART were on hand to accept the donation at Tuesday's Chamber of Commerce luncheon. While the group knew about the presentation in advance, co-founder Crystal Oyer said it was a surprise for them to be selected to receive the donation.
They didn’t know about it until receiving a call from Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Crystal Kidd, Oyer said.
“I think April [Slagle] and I both cried,” Oyer said, referring to her From the HEART co-founder.
The family of Jack Keeney, a former Chamber of Commerce director, chooses which charities and non-profits will receive tournament donations each year. Oyer thanked the family, including Jack’s widow Patricia, for the gift.
“They chose us this year and we are forever thankful and blessed because of it,” she said.
That money will be used to help with From the HEART’s dual missions. The first is to help feed those in need, by handing out meals each Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Judicial Center Plaza.
The organization has been doing that for three years now – their anniversary was this past Sunday – and they estimate they have handed out around 25,000 meals, Oyer said.
They have been on the square each Thursday during that time except for two, due to extreme weather conditions. And even then, the organization delivered meals on those days.
Oyer said they serve their meals in all types of weather, including rain and snow. “Some of our people that we feed live in those conditions. So we have made it our goal that we’re going to be there. They live in it, we can be in it for two hours,” she said.
She added that over that time, they have worked hard to be frugal with the dollars donated to them, and they have gotten their food costs down to around $0.75 to $1 per meal.
They serve between 250 and 350 meals per week.
Their other work involves taking HEART bags into local recovery centers to encourage those who are battling drug and alcohol addiction.
Those bags contain items like a Celebrate Recovery Bible, a devotional, and a cross made out of olive wood from Jerusalem.
“That way they can begin their journey through sobriety and have something to cling on to, because we’ve found that faith-based recovery works best,” Oyer said.
The Chamber donation was very welcome, she said, as funds are always needed.
“The Lord has always provided,” she said. “And when the bank account gets low, we try not to lose our faith. We’ve been down as low as $3 before, knowing we’ve got all these people depending on us [for meals] in less than a week. And the Lord always provides.”
Those who are interested in donating can either visit the organization’s website, frometheheartministry.com, and donate; they can contact organizers through Facebook Messenger, or they can mail checks to PO Box 931, Somerset, Ky., 42502.
Oyer said she felt those who help with the ministry receive as many blessings as those they help. As one example, Oyer talked about when the group first started serving snow cones as treats.
The people showing up to receive their meals were asked what flavor they wanted, and many would say, “It doesn’t matter, just give me whatever.”
But it was important to From the HEART to give them that choice, she said.
“These people deserve respect and dignity too, and if it’s something as small as picking what flavor snow cone they want, if you could just see some of their faces, it would blow your mind.”
