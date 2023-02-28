The Leadership Lake Cumberland Class that has provided winter fun on the Judicial Center Plaza isn’t just skating by. They’re taking the money raised from that project and putting it toward good causes.
On Tuesday, at the downtown offices of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, members of that 2019 Leadership Lake Cumberland Class presented a check worth $9,472.77 to the non-profit organization Be the Village.
“This is the second year that we’ve had the Skating on the Square,” said Ben Robertson, one of the key project leads. “In total, (we raised) close to $15,000. We were actually able to give about $5,000 to other charities that helped work the event this year, but the majority of the funds went to Be the Village.”
Last year, the Skating on the Square proceeds were donated to the Veterans Memorial Park being built at the intersection of North Main Street and West Oak Street. The Veterans Memorial park is a partnership between the City of Somerset and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
Every year, stand-out local employees and entrepreneurs enter into the Leadership Lake Cumberland Class, a program operated through the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, and go out and visit different industries and entities. They then put together a community project.
For 2021, the class from 2019 provided an affordable ice skating option for the town to enjoy, using synthetic ice. After a successful first year, it was brought back for the just-past holiday season, and those who conceived and put the project together plan on it becoming a local winter tradition.
“I think that the last couple of years has shown that it’s been a positive addition to downtown Somerset at Christmastime, and kids love to skate,” said Robertson. “We’ll definitely look to continue it.”
In 2022, Skating on the Square began on December 1 and ran through the end of the year. United Cumberland Bank was the title sponsor, as sponsorships were key to the rink’s operation. Various civic organizations volunteered to work there for a night overseeing things in exchange for revenue from the time they worked.
Be The Village supports foster children and other vulnerable youth as well as the foster, adoptive and kinship families who care for them in Pulaski and surrounding counties.
“We work on three different areas,” said Stephanie Roberts, co-founder and executive director of Be the Village. “We work to equip (such families) with supplies when children enter foster care, a lot of times with super limited belongings. We work to support them in ongoing ways through different events, and then we work to connect them to each other through our monthly caregiver gatherings and different ways throughout the year.”
Roberts expressed gratitude for the financial gift from the Leadership Lake Cumberland class, given to them on Tuesday morning.
“We love seeing the community step up to support vulnerable children in our own back yard,” she said. “Knowing that we have businesses and the community and the Chamber supporting is just such a blessing.
“When they initially contacted us, it was (a surprise),” added Roberts about the donation. “We had some advance notice, but it was a surprise to be chosen for sure. We were definitely honored.”
Anne Montgomery, another Leadership Lake Cumberland class member and project lead, said that they try to choose entities that “make an impact in the community” to receive the lion’s share of the rink’s proceeds.
“(We ask) who’s more timely and who’s shakin’ it up, and (Be the Village is) in their field,” said Montgomery. “I think we’ve all kind of taken notice of that and so it was an easy choice.”
Making it a charitable fundraiser helps turn Skating on the Square into more than just an opportunity for winter fun — it becomes something meaningful.
“I feel like a lot of times when you’re working for donations for different events, a lot of it gets put toward cost for overhead or the entertainment aspect of things,” she said. “This is really nice because we don’t keep any of this money. So we’ve been able to give it back to a lot of civic organizations here in town and make this large donation at the end.”
