Growing up on a small farm in Eubank, Ky., a young Don Bloomer had a large dream. In fact, he had a very specific and detailed vision of his future that one day became a successful reality.
After his father had passed away, Bloomer would often accompany his mother – in their old pickup truck – to deliver their corn to Robinson Milling Company, down by the old Monticello Street underpass.
On one particular day as the Bloomers circled around fountain square, the young Don stared out the truck window at the construction being done on the new Citizens National Bank main office building. He then turned to his mom and made a startling announcement.
“Mom, one of these days I am gonna be the president of that bank,” Bloomer recalled saying. “My mom laughed and she really got a big thrill out of that statement.”
Don Bloomer’s mom, Vertie Bloomer, lived to the age of 99 and she would often relive that story with her son.
Almost 55 years after Don Bloomer made that bold statement to his mother, he has more than fulfilled that dream of being the President/CEO of Citizens National Bank. After 16 years in the local bank’s top leadership role and 47 years of employment, Bloomer recently announced his retirement.
And while being the bank president might have been Bloomer’s ultimate “pipe dream,” just landing a position at Citizens National Bank back in 1976 was actually his “dream job.”
“1976 was a big year for me,” Bloomer explained. “I got hired in as a manager trainee at Citizens National Bank that year and got married to my wife Rhonda.”
Bloomer explained that landing a bank job and getting married near the same time was no coincidence, because he felt that securing employment at Citizens National Bank gave him the security and stability he needed to make his next big step in life.
After graduating with a BBA in Finance from Eastern Kentucky University and an Associate’s Degree in Management Technology from Somerset Community College, Bloomer didn’t initially step into the banking industry.
Just days before he was about to take a job as a truck driver, he landed a job at Lear Siegler as a quality control analyst. Seven weeks into working at Lear Siegler, Bloomer got a phone call that changed his life forever.
“Dr. Mary Bacon, from SCC, called me one day to tell me a bank was interested in a management trainee, and would I be interested interviewing?” Bloomer recalled. “I said, ‘Of course’. That was my degree and that was what I was interested in.”
Much to Bloomer’s delight, the bank he interviewed with was Citizens National Bank and the man he interviewed with ended up becoming his lifelong friend, mentor, and bank president predecessor – Clay Davis. Bloomer still remembers that interview with Davis like it was yesterday
“Clay strictly talked to me about about the bank: where the bank was, what he had in mind for the bank, and how he felt where I might fit in,” Bloomer recalled. “I was thrilled to be able to come in and especially into that position where I was given the time to work in every area of the bank.
“Clay Davis allowed me to learn all the different aspects of the bank, and that has been a resource that I’ve relied upon throughout the years,” he stated. “It enabled me to be able to be more of a complete banker. Clay Davis afforded me the opportunity to go to different banking schools and learn all I could about banking in general.”
For most of Davis’ 35-year tenure as bank president, Bloomer was right there with him from a business and personal standpoint.
“My relationship with Clay Davis has always been special throughout the years,” Bloomer stated. “We traveled a lot together. Our families traveled a lot together. We went to different conferences together. Most of all, we had this communication and we both understood what the goals of the bank were, and what we were trying to do to obtain those goals.”
Like his friend and mentor Clay Davis did for him back in 2007, Don Bloomer will now pass the bank presidential torch off to his successor Senior Vice President/ Senior Lender Shawn Daugherty.
“Just like Clay did for me 16 years ago, I am going to do the same thing with Shawn,” Bloomer stated. “I will make sure Shawn understands and is comfortable with the overall strategy of the bank and where we’re striving to be.”
As much as Bloomer wants to fully prepare his successor for every possibility, he knows all too well that he has no idea how the banking industry and technology might change over next 20 or 30 years.
When Bloomer walked into Citizens National Bank on his first day on the job in 1976, there were no computers, no cell phones, no internet, and no emails. From 1976, Citizens National Bank has grown from $40 million in total assets to $640 million. In 1976, Citizens National Bank, had one branch and the main office. Today, the local bank boasts seven different branches within Pulaski County and three more branches outside the county.
While the fundamental aspects of banking have remained the same over the last half century, the way banking is done has changed drastically.
“It’s an ongoing constant change and we have worked very hard to stay updated those changes,” Bloomer said. “Technology, throughout the years, has been a big factor of on how we go about doing business. The basics are the same. You’re still relying upon the character and the capacity of that customer and what they’re able to do. But the process of being able to put a loan on the books or to buy different type investments to hold on the bank’s balance sheet has drastically changed.
“We do operate within a team,” he added. “And that’s one thing, with Shawn coming in, he’s got a strong team behind him that will provide all the things that he’ll need to be successful. I was blessed to always have a good team that I felt comfortable with and I trusted.
“I have always tried to be fair with our customers and our employees, but a bank is like any other business and we’re in a business to make money,” he said. “I have tried to manage this bank in a fair manner, and that’s what I hope that I can be remembered for.”
Beginning March 1, 2024, Daugherty will assume the duties of President/CEO. Bloomer will remain on the Citizens National Bank Board of Directors and will stay actively involved in bank operations to ensure a seamless transition to the new leadership, but he will no longer be involved with the bank’s day-to-day operations.
Nearly 50 years ago, he dreamed about getting off the farm and into the “hustle and bustle” world of banking finances. Now with retirement looming just around the corner, Don Bloomer looks forward to his upcoming days time spent in green pastures surrounded by his cattle.
