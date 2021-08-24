Mustang Sally, guess you better slow your Mustang down ... and pull it into a parking spot along Main Street in Somerset for this weekend’s Somernites Cruise.
The August Cruise features the popular annual “Mustang Alley” showcase, featuring the iconic Ford Mustang. In production since 1964, the trailblazing “pony car” has captured the interest of car lovers since its arrival, inspiring songs, movie scenes, and other vehicles that came after.
“It’s usually our largest showcase of the year,” said Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd. “(Mustangs) have a big following. There are so many clubs and organizations that support the Mustang, and we market to all of those.
“We sent out 3,800 newsletters to Mustang owners and another 60 to Mustang clubs from all over the country,” he added, “so we have a good base to market to and that always helps drive the attendance.”
Unintended pun — “drive attendance” — aside, organizers expect to have a good crowd thanks to the theme and promising weather. Floyd said that the “COVID resurgence could hurt us some,” but it’s an outdoor event, and the Cruise is continuing to take all the usual precautions, including regular cleaning and offering hand-washing stations.
The Mustang Alley showcase is sponsored by Alton Blakley Ford, but there will be plenty of other things to see and do.
“We’ve got several big name vendors that are going to be here, including Ford Performance, Mecum Auctions, Holley Performance Products, and Shell Oil, which is bringing the Joey Logano no. 22 NASCAR Mustang.
“We’ll also have NASCAR racing simulators for people to try out,” said Floyd. “Cumberland Lake Shell is making that happen. They’re a premier-level sponsor.”
One more special guest — the Mustang Owner’s Museum. Based out of the Charlotte, NC area, the museum brings a taste of that experience to this weekend’s Somernites Cruise so Mustang fans can learn about the history and significance of their favorite car.
If that’s not enough to bring you out, how about the potential to win something cool? “We’ve got some spectacular door prizes — Ultimate Door Prizes,” said Floyd. Those include a Holley Sniper EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) kit, a set of custom wheels from Holley, and not one but two $500 Shell gas cards.
Also, “we’re going to have a very special announcement on Saturday, as it relates to the 2022 show,” said Floyd. No more information was available than that, but what a tease for the future of Somernites Cruise.
The fun begins Friday with the Meet & Greet at Circle K gas station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head south to the Somerset Mall after that, where a group will leave at 2:30 p.m. to “Run the Rattlesnake,” the scenic and winding stretch of Ky. 192 between Somerset and London, and then arrive back at the mall for the Friday Night Thunder Block Party from 5 to 9 p.m., sponsored by the Somerset Mall and the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships Somerset, to enjoy live music, food, and of course lots of cars.
Saturday morning, meet at Hardee’s South location (stoplight no. 22) at 8 a.m. for a free breakfast, then leave at 8:30 a.m. for the London Dragway. Cost at the dragway is $10 per vehicle, whether racing or a spectator.
Then come back to downtown Somerset for the downtown showcase, which continues this year’s new schedule of noon to 6 p.m.
This weekend’s Cruise is called the Somernites Super Cruise (presented by Holley Performance) because it tends to be the biggest show of the year, and Floyd and other Somernites organizers hope that’s indeed the case in 2021. It will be a busy weekend — not just with Cruise activities on Friday and Saturday, but the Lake Cumberland Air Show on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, an event Somernites is helping make possible.
“We’ve got a full schedule,” said Floyd. “We’ve got a lot of (positive) response from a lot of people. They all say they’re coming. We’re excited to be partners in putting on the air show. We think it will be a great event to round out the weekend.
