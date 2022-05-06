The National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky. said it had received video of a funnel cloud in southern Pulaski, but could not confirm as of 3:30 p.m. Friday if a tornado had touched down.
Meteorologist Ed Ray with the NWS said there were confirmed reports of damage due to wind in the Burnside/Bronston area, as well as a report of someone suffering minor head injuries due to the storm.
Pulaski remains under a tornado watch Friday evening through 8 p.m. as strong thunderstorms continue to move across the area.
There is also a flood advisory in place until 5:30 p.m. as well.
The Commonwealth Journal will update as more information becomes available.
