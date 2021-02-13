Black History Month is a time to remember some of the notable African-Americans in one’s community, be it large or small.
Here in Somerset, no one may be better tailored for that role than Louis Garrett.
For decades, Garrett — tall and thin, always impeccably dressed, usually in a hat — made his trade in the clothing business, dressing some of Somerset’s best and brightest and helping them look sharp. But beyond the needle and thread, Garrett lived an extraordinary life — particularly as a World War II hero.
Garrett died on July 24, 2005, at age 84. He owned and operated Garrett’s Tailor Shop in downtown Somerset for 43 years, opening it in 1954. It was the realization of a lifelong dream for Garrett, who decided what he wanted to do while in grade school; by the time he was in high school, he was doing minor alterations and repairs on his own clothing.
It was an art that Garrett studied and familiarized himself with — the trends and styles beyond the mere mechanical work. In a past interview with the Commonwealth Journal, Garrett noted that men’s fashions don’t really change much; rather, lapels, cuffs, and pleats tend to go in repetitive cycles. What did change was the diversity in wardrobe of the average person. Garrett noted that men in the 1950s normally had no more than one or two suits, but by the time he retired, it wasn’t unusual for a man to bring in half-a-dozen suits and even more new pairs of pants to be tailored.
Garrett, son of George and Loretta Wheeler Garrett, also did women’s clothing. Chester Mae Garrett, his sister-in-law, was a seamstress in the tailor shop, and Maggie Jamison also worked there for many years.
After coming home from the Army in December of 1945, Garrett used his G.I. benefits to enroll in the Foust-O’Bannon Trade School in Louisville, to master his tailoring skills. He attended night school while working as a clerk. Upon returning to Somerset a few years later, he went to work for local tailor Emil Jarmer at the corner of Market and Main Streets.
Garrett eventually bought Jarmer’s shop and opened it under his ow name in April of 1954. He moved it twice over the next 40 years — first to a building off Market Street, then to Zachary Way, where he remained until retiring in December of 1994. Zachary Way is a now a piece of local history lost to time itself, as the alleyway just off the Fountain Square has since been torn down to make way for the Judicial Center Plaza.
Local man John McWilliams knew Garrett when they were both young men — Garrett working for Jarmer, and McWilliams (who would eventually work for many years for Alton Blakley Ford) for Paul Dexheimer, who owned an automotive business downtown, where the Public Library is now. McWilliams recalled that Jarmer and Dexheimer were both of German descent and would often speak to each other in German.
“Mr. Garrett was a war hero,” said McWilliams. “He didn’t brag about it much. He was a very humble type of man, a tall, straight gentleman.
“He made suits for Mr. Paul Dexheimer and lots and lots of businesspeople around Somerset,” added McWilliams, who attended school in Eubank as a youth. “He made matching suits for Louis Estes, a teacher at Eubank High School, and for his wife Elizabeth. He had a great business here in Somerset. He was a great tailor, and learned from one of the best (in Jarmer).”
As McWilliams said, Garrett was as accomplished on the battlefield as he was in the sewing room. After graduating Dunbar High School in 1941 as Salutatorian of his class, Garrett joined the U.S. Army and was a 1st Sargeant in the 9th and 27th Horse Cavalry. He was part of the group known as the “Buffalo Soldiers,” a nickname associated with African-American cavalry soldiers that originated in the Civil War. (Brent Woods was another notable Buffalo Soldier from Pulaski County in the period following the Civil War.) There, he served in France, Italy, and on the African continent.
An article credited to George Hicks III and Carmon Weaver Hicks on the website for the Buffalo Soldiers Research Museum, published in 2005 (viewable at http://208.106.178.123/research/books/garrett.htm) went into great depth about the author’s communication with Garrett and his war efforts. In 1999, Garrett sent the author (writing in the first person) a letter which included the following:
“The 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association has done a great work in keeping alive and preserving the rich history of the Buffalo Soldiers. A history worthy of special recognition. The Buffalo Soldiers played a great role in the development of our Country and should be recognized and take its rightful place in the history of our Country. Hopefully the history of the Buffalo Soldiers will be in history books and encyclopedias.”
The author continued communication with Garrett, and wrote that Garrett was first assigned to the Cavalry Replacement Training Center and then to the 9th Cavalry at Fort Riley, Kansas, where he was in basic training with baseball legend Jackie Robinson; iconic boxer Joe Louis was at Fort Riley at that time also.
“When Garrett entered the Army he had a high school diploma,” reads the article. “During this time the only way black soldiers could be considered for an officer was if he had some college education. At the same time, there were white officers who had not completed high school.”
The article continues, “When the decision was made to create two additional African American horse cavalry regiments (the 27th and 28th), Trooper Garrett was assigned to the 27th to help organize and train the new recruits. Garrett and the 27th were assigned to Fort Clark, Texas. In 1944, after two years of training, they were shipped to North Africa without horses. The horse units were disbanded and the troopers were reassigned to mostly service units throughout Europe. They were also used as replacements for the 92nd Infantry Division-another all black unit. Trooper Garrett served as First Sergeant of Company E, 412 Port Company. About a month before his discharge, he was transferred to the 369th 2nd Quartermaster Trucking Company.
“When the war ended, he left France aboard a troop ship. It took nine days to get from France to the United States. The military was still segregated. Garrett was assigned to a section of the ship with 20 soldiers of which only three or four were black. They were told that the man with the highest rank would be in charge. The soldiers looked around at each other’s uniforms and Louis D. Garrett had the highest rank as a First Sergeant. Everything went well and they landed in New York. Garrett served four years on active duty with honor. He received the American Theatre Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon with two Bronze Service Stars, World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. (Enlisted Record and Report of Separation, December 12, 1945).”
In 1946, Garrett married the former Maxine Grider, a certified respiratory therapy technician at what is now Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. They had four children, Bill, Janie, Danita, and Karen. Garrett attended Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where he held various positions.
Somerset will always remember Louis Garrett as a man of style, a man who kept the town looking its best. But long before the heroes of a much later war would come to Somerset and bring their Horse Soldier Bourbon brand with them as a major business investment, Garrett was a “horse soldier” himself, and more notably, a “Buffalo Soldier.” He’s as much a part of the fabric of this community as anyone could be — and there’s no better time to remember Garrett than February, during Black History Month.
