A potentially bad situation concerning fumes at a local convenience store was avoided thanks to the owner doing exactly what needed to be done, according to one local first responder.
Doug Baker, the chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team said there were no injuries or bad effects left over from a Sunday incident which led to gas fumes entering the building at the Cumberland Food Mart, which is located at the corner of Bourne and South Central avenues.
When the owner began smelling the fumes, Baker said he evacuated the store and called the proper people. That led to the Somerset Fire Department arriving on scene to assess the situation.
In turn, SFD called SRT in to assist, Baker said.
“Somerset Fire did a good job, and we appreciate them calling us, too. It was just a team effort,” Baker said.
The incident apparently began because the gas station’s tank were empty, Baker said. When the fuel truck driver came in to add fuel to the tank, the fumes that had built up in the tank were pushed out into the vent stacks which are put in place to allow the fumes to escape.
The problem, Baker said, is that those vents run up the side of the building and end just below the eaves.
“The pressure allowed the fumes to go up and enter the building through the soffit,” he said.
When SFD arrived, they used equipment that detects flammable odors, which led them to confirm the fumes.
“It wasn’t enough that it was a concern on explosion, but it was enough that you didn’t need to be breathing it,” Baker said.
“Upon arrival of our folks from SRT, Somerset Fire had already started ventilating the building to try to rid themselves of some of the fumes,” he said.
Responders used large exhaust fans at the front doors to draw fresh air into the building. Baker said that caused “positive pressure” that would push the contaminated air out through a door or window in the back of the building.
The store remained closed overnight Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.