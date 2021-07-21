A Georgia man was injured in an accident at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 914 Tuesday when a vehicle lost control and collided with his vehicle.
Benjamin McLeod, 47, of Brennan, Ga., was treated by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS at the scene before being taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
According to LCRH spokesperson Mandy Prather, by Wednesday afternoon McLeod had been discharged.
The Somerset Police Department reported that at around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the accident.
Officer Josh Sims determined that white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by Joseph Fisher, 28, of Nancy, was traveling east on Ky. 914.
As the vehicle crossed the intersection with U.S. 27, Fisher lost control of the pickup truck.
The truck then collided with a 2009 Toyota Tacoma being driven by McLeod.
McLeod’s vehicle was stopped on the opposite side of Ky. 914 at the time, waiting to turn south onto U.S. 27.
