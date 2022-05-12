If you go to vote and you're given the wrong ballot, one thing is abundantly clear: Do not submit that as your vote.
Both Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett and Pulaski Election Coordinator Mark Vaught stressed that point repeatedly in speaking with the Commonwealth Journal on Thursday regarding problems some local voters were experiencing when visiting a local voting center.
"Once you cast your ballot, you can't uncast your ballot, so that's the responsibility of the voter, to make sure they have the correct ballot," said Burnett. "... Once that ballot has been cast, there's nothing that we can do about it. We can't uncount it once it's already been put in the system.
"If somebody thinks they got the wrong ballot, do not vote and do not leave," added Vaught. "The first thing they do is go back to the person who gave them the ballot and say, 'I think I've got the wrong ballot.' At that point, they'll sit there and see what the registration information shows. The second thing they should do is call the clerk's office and say, 'Why didn't I get the mayor's ballot? I live here in the City of Somerset.' ... If you don't think that you got the right ballot, do not vote it. Because once you vote it, you've lost all options to appeal. "
The Commonwealth Journal had specifically received a complaint on Thursday from a voter at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center Voting Center who was supposed to have a ballot with the Somerset mayoral race on it, but received a ballot without it. Unfortunately, those kinds of things happen sometimes, noted Burnett.
"It was our e-Poll books that did not have that programmed, that they were a city voter," said Burnett. "So they can download ... a new update to provide those voters according to our Tenex, which is our vendor for our e-poll books.
"Every election, some little glitch happens," she added. "I understand why (the voter would) get upset. They have every right to be upset. But it's just something that we have no control over, but we try to fix it and make sure that it gets corrected."
The information about what ballot a voter should get comes to the local system from the state's Board of Elections, via the Voter Registration System (VRS).
"If that voter is coded that yes, they are a city voter, then that's what prompts the e-Poll book to establish what ballot they get," said Burnett. "If it weren't in there as being a city voter, then of course they didn't get the correct ballot."
As Burnett said, the voter should examine their ballot before figuring it out and alert a poll worker to the problem, and that worker should then contact Burnett's office. "Until you get that first person who encounters this situation, then you don't know there's a problem. It's just like anything else, unless you've been made aware of a problem, you don't know there is one or how to fix it."
The poll worker cannot touch the ballot, noted Burnett, but any questions you have before voting should be directed to one such worker on site.
The big problem so far has been in the C104 precinct (Som 4B Meece Middle), which formerly voted at Meece Middle School. With 1,539 voters in the precinct, 1,526 are eligible to vote in City of Somerset races. However, on the state level, all of the precinct's voters got labeled as county voters.
Vaught urged anyone in that district to make sure the mayor's race is on their ballot — and anyone in any precinct anywhere double-checking the ballot they're handed isn't a bad idea either.
He noted that they have over 50,000 voters in Pulaski and five cities, three school boards, and five legislative branches locally that all need to be properly coded. But coding problems can lead to the situations like the one concerning the mayoral race on the ballot.
"It's database problems; it has nothing to do with the computer," said Vaught. "... These databases were put in the machine (Wednesday) ... because we had a misspelling at one of my locations.
"It's a miscommunication. It's how we coded it," Vaught added. "They didn't give us a chance to sit there and verify the different codings on the books, so that's what caused the problem (Thursday)."
That miscommunication involved e-Poll supplier Tenex, he noted. In the past, "they would send us a list and say, 'Here are your different combinations for your ballot faces — your 'yes' codes, your school codes, tell me which ballot they get,'" said Vaught. "We'd sit there and fill it out. This time, they didn't do that. They did it automatically."
Vaught assured the Commonwealth Journal that the problem was being addressed and would be fixed as promptly as possible.
For any questions that may need to be directed to the county clerk's office, people can call (606) 679-2042.
Regarding vote security, Vaught noted that it's against the law to attach any of the county's voting equipment to the internet. The e-Poll books are connected to a system operated by the state, via special wireless modems that are only good for a couple of weeks; they correspond with the Tenex Central system. But that's the only online access allowed.
"They monitor as people vote," he said. "We can tell you within a couple of minutes how many people have voted in the city of Somerset. ... It's not the voting equipment. Our voting equipment does not have that modem on it, so even if they tried to hook them up to the internet, they can't. ... The votes are safe."
