He's back — in a big way.
Local social media was abuzz late last year after the state of the Frisch's mascot, the Big Boy, disappeared from his base outside the Grand Central Place-located restaurant.
Speculation ran wild — had someone stolen away with the Big Boy in the night? In fact, last October, the Big Boy was hit by a car — a sort of pedestal-pedestrian accident — and needed to be taken down for repairs, though it was uncertain at that time whether it would be more cost-effective to do so or just get a new one.
But on Monday, Billy Hayes, owner of the local Frisch's location, put the Big Boy — all six feet, 300 pounds of him — back in his place at the front of the restaurant.
And this Big Boy is all-new — well, 90 percent new, as Hayes put it.
"It's the same concept of statue," he said. The materials, however, include a new paint job, new fiberglass, and slightly different looking eyes.
So essentially, the Big Boy went in for plastic surgery — a very specific type of plastic. But he didn't have to fly to Zurich to have his work done by the best in the business, instead heading just a few hours north.
"The fiberglass shop (it was taken to locally) said it was too much to fix, so we had to go to Cincinnati, to a place called River City Scenic," said Hayes, referencing the Ohio-based contractor that specializes in theatrical and event displays and props.
It's only fitting that the Big Boy should be repaired in the Queen City, as that's where the Frisch Cafe was first founded by Samuel Frisch 118 years ago, before his son Dave Frisch made a deal with Bob's Big Boy chain in California to bring the cherubic checkered chap out east. The Frisch's company is still headquartered in Cincinnati, and has diner-style restaurants across the Kentucky-Ohio-Indiana region.
Of course, that proximity has paid off for River City Scenic, as they actually make the Big Boy statues on the regular, noted Hayes.
"They basically molded a statue and painted it, and returned it to us," said Hayes.
Hayes went to get the statue on Monday. He planned on lying it flat in the back of his truck and driving it back to Somerset from Cincy, but it turns out that the Big Boy couldn't be transported that way because it would damage the statue.
"So they stood him up," said Hayes. "We drove back from Cincinnati with people giving us the thumbs-up, and camera after camera taking pictures."
In the meantime, the Big Boy has been sorely missed, particularly by Frisch's younger customers. And much like the Big Boy's disappearance last year, his return has gotten attention on social media.
"(Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director) Bob Clue was driving by as I was attaching the statue back to the fixture and stopped and snapped a picture and shared it on the Chamber (Facebook) page," said Hayes. "(By Wednesday) morning, it was (at) well over 200,000 views."
Plus around 140 comments, almost 160 shares, and 1,800 "like" and "love" reactions. All that proves that the Big Boy, like Taylor Swift, has a big reputation.
"We've got people that are taking pictures with it," said Hayes. "There's all kind of people commenting (on the post) about how 'my 12-year-old' or 'my 10-year-old ... will be so happy. Every time we come by, I have to explain that Big Boy is still in the hospital and he'll be back soon.'
"The aspect of the Big Boy is amazing to me," he added. "My dad (Larry Thrasher) built the place in 1987, so I grew up with the Big Boy statue being a fixture in the community. When he left, I didn't realize (how popular he was). I was amazed. ... Everybody thought he was stolen and he wasn't ever going to return. So the joke at Frisch's has been, 'No, he's just in rehab. He's getting a fresh coat of paint, getting some new clothes.' So the kids really bought into that. They thought it was cool."
Hayes noted one particular three-year-old who asks every time he comes in, "Where's Big Boy?" Hayes said the youngster wants to come to Frisch's specifically because of the Big Boy, so it's interesting that he's "already attached to" this colorful figure, and came this week to make sure he got his picture made with the new statue.
Now that the Big Boy's saga has come to a close, Hayes is glad to have the figure back, though he noted he'll miss all the questions from kids and the like. But now that there's a new Big Boy in town, the hope is that he'll be fit to stand proud for decades to come.
"It should be there for the duration of Frisch's," said Hayes, adding cheekily, "as long as nobody runs over him again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.