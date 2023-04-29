While Kentucky Derby parties are a rich tradition in Central Kentucky, they maybe aren’t as common in the southern part of the state as they are in Lexington and Louisville.
But the Makers Mill is all about creating something new — and that’s what they’ll be doing next Saturday during the annual “Run for the Roses.”
Located in the former Lay-Simpson Furniture building on East Mt. Vernon Street, the Makers Mill, a venue for local artists and small merchants to create, display and sell their work to the public, will be hosting a Kentucky Derby party during the races next Saturday, May 6.
“We’re calling it the first-annual Kentucky Derby party, because we hope it’s something we can keep doing and keep building on,” said Todd Clayton, who created the Makers Mill concept and operates it along with wife Jenny. “The Kentucky Derby is a great event for our state, and I think as far as events go, it can sometimes be looked over, but it also can be a fun thing and a reason for the community to gather.”
The idea sprang out of the effort to look for opportunities to do a “Full Moon Market,” not unlike Lexington’s “Night Market” concept — utilizing the building’s parking lot to offer a fun outdoor activity and vendor space for people to browse and buy. It’s something Clayton would like to do on a monthly basis at some point, but at the very least, he said, they’d like to do a couple of them this year.
“When we looked at the calendar for what the first one would be, it was May 6, which just happened to be the Kentucky Derby,” he said. “We said, ‘Why don’t we switch it up and do a Derby party?’”
The Makers Mill is also working toward having a space for food and adult beverages on its first floor, allowing it to offer even more to the public in the way of entertainment, but right now for events, the tried-and-true food truck concept works, noted Clayton. They did get a temporary event license to sell beverages for the Derby party, such as the traditional Mint Julep “and all the favorites,” he said.
There will also be a big-screen TV for watching the races, of which there are plenty during the day next Saturday in anticipation of the main event that evening. Those who aren’t watching the horses can check out the one-of-a-kind creations available in a Makers Mill, as the event will serve as a showcase for the work of local artisans.
“A lot of what we find is, people who come and look around and shop and explore are often wanting to connect themselves to the artists,” said Clayton. “The event is a great way for those who support the arts to meet the artists behind the pieces if they don’t know them yet.”
But those interested in the races don’t just have to watch all the action on the TV as passive observers — they can participate in both the Derby fun and the art-centered aspect at the same time.
“We’re going to have a raffle, a bit of an auction if you will, tied to each race,” said Clayton. “Whatever that package (associated with the race) comes to, let’s say it’s a $200 package, and let’s say there’s 10 horses in the race, you buy a raffle ticket. ... When you draw your raffle ticket, it has a horse on it, so if your horse wins, you win the package.”
The costs of the tickets or the contents of the packages haven’t been finalized as of yet, and Clayton is also considering the best way to run the raffles in conjunction with picking the horses, but the Makers Mill is working to get all that ready for the big day.
“The overall goal of the whole event is to support our art community, and so it’s a way for us, (having) this beautiful place and all these artists ... to support our artists,” said Clayton. “The packages are full of art and cool things that are here in the mill. So we’re selling art by doing it this way, and the money goes directly to our artists.”
But there is one prize that will be up for the taking that is an absolute showstopper — and appropriate to the occasion.
“The big one that we want to get out there ... (is) this beautiful horse sculpture,” said Clayton. “It’s a life-size scale horse sculpture made of Indonesian teak driftwood, and ideally, if we can get enough support, we’d like for somebody to win that.”
Such a prize won’t have small raffle tickets — chances will likely be around $500 or so, and so Clayton is encouraging businesses, corporate sponsors or individuals with a serious interest in art collection to step up and take their chance at the imported sculpture, owned by Steve and Rita Fox.
Proceeds will go to benefit another local arts organization located right next door to Makers Mill — the non-profit Flashback Theater Co. It will help fund the organization through its newly-established Legacy Fund.
“Our goal is $10,000,” said Clayton, noting that it’s something participating businesses could write off. “It’s 20 horses, the ticket price would be $500. ... The way I envision this thing, if you’re a business and you have a big lobby, (the horse) is a beautiful statement piece when you walk in. So you’re getting a chance to win, and even if you didn’t win, you still win because you’re donating to a great purpose.”
Sommer Schoch, Producing Artistic Director of Flashback Theater Co., said that the fund is managed through the Lake Area Foundation, and will help provide long-term income for the semi-professional theater group here in Somerset.
“I think it’s cool that we have a partnership with other artists and arts organizations all over,” said Schoch. “It’s nice to have our neighbors participate in our functioning. It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”
Those looking for more information can contact Clayton at 859-638-3931
The Makers Mill Derby Party is free to the public to attend and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“It’ll be a lot of excitement, hanging out, watching the race in general,” said Clayton, “and then we would love to give the opportunity to someone to walk out with a really cool thing.”
