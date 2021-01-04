The 2021 legislative session begins today, and Pulaski County enters the fray with two lawmakers of different experience levels.
Shane Baker is a newcomer taking the spot formerly held in the Kentucky State House of Representatives by Tommy Turner, representing the 85th District. Baker, like Turner, is a Pulaskian who will be representing his home county as well as neighboring Laurel County. Meanwhile, local product Rick Girdler enters his fourth year representing State Senate District 15, with Pulaski, Boyle and Lincoln Counties.
Both are ready to hit the ground running for what should prove to be an eventful session.
“I don’t know how (Tuesday) will go,” said Girdler. “There will be some bills put on for the first reading. Then there will probably be some committee meetings.”
Baker was already attending meetings in Frankfort on Monday.
“Tomorrow will be a busy day,” he said.
The big topic for state lawmakers leading up to the session is how Gov. Andy Beshear has handled his use of executive powers in response to the COVID-19 situation. Both State House and Senate are majority Republican, and many in those chambers have been vocal opponents of the Democratic governor’s decisions, believing he’s taken those emergency powers too far.
“(Addressing that issue) will be the first week or so of (the session),” said Girdler. “... With the legislators, I’d say that will probably go pretty smoothly. With the governor, I’d expect he’d veto (any bills limiting his executive power). ... He’s got 10 days to veto, he’ll probably take the full 10 days, then we will be back in February to override the vetoes.”
A Republican supermajority inspires that confidence, and there are bills in the House and Senate both that will cap the number of days emergency powers can be in place, noted Girdler. They also expect to introduce a constitutional amendment that first week that will allow legislators to call themselves into session — currently, only the governor can call them into session, which allowed Beshear’s actions to go unchallenged in 2020 after that year’s General Assembly went home. The amendment could be introduced this sessions, but the public could not vote to approve it until the next General Election, which is in 2022.
One key bill Girdler is looking to get passed would require the state to pay for the legal defense if a county is sued backing up a state statute. That bill is inspired by a case for recent years involving challenges by Pulaski and McCreary Counties against Norfolk Southern Railroad over blocked railroad crossings, where the local governments were stuck with the legal fees.
“I got the bill going last year and the House put some amendments on it I couldn’t accept,” said Girdler. “It was late in the session, and I didn’t get an opportunity to get it through. I’m getting it through this time.”
Girdler is also looking to put forward a bill that would make it so neither the state nor employers could force an individual to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and one to make it so audiologists and hearing specialists coming to Kentucky from another state can do business without having to meeting cumbersome regulatory qualifications specific to this state, or as Girdler put it, “jump through hoops.” None of these bills have numbers yet, said Girdler.
Baker is working on a bill inspired by Beshear’s call to shut down church services for COVID-19 containment purpose, which would make churches “essential,” in the same way that grocery stores and similar businesses and services were, allowing them to stay open during the shutdown. That would also apply to ministries such as feeding and clothing centers, he said.
“I know a few of those had issues early on,” said Baker, who noted that he has some other legislation ideas down the road, but hasn’t got details on those yet.
Like Girdler, Baker sees the big issue at the outset as being a response to Beshear and the negative effect of many coronavirus-related restrictions.
“It’s one of the biggest conversations that has taken place in Frankfort, and one of the greatest concerns that have (in Kentucky),” said Baker. “People in the restaurant industry are struggling ... all the way to the staff who are depending on checks to take care of their families.
“Everyone knows the need, and everyone understands what needs to be done,” he added. “It’s just (a question of) the method on how to get there and what the details will look like.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.