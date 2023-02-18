On Friday Governor Andy Beshear signed a tax cut bill into law that will reduce the state’s income tax rate 0.5% to 4%.
The new rate will begin January 1, 2024.
What surprised many was that the Democratic governor spoke positively about the Republican-created bill, saying it would help families have more money in an era in which groceries are costing more.
The bill, called House Bill 1, was a continuation of a tax reduction plan that was approved last year by the General Assembly – and Beshear vetoed last year’s bill, as was pointed out by both District 15 Senator Rick Girdler and District 85 Representative Shane Baker.
As Girdler said it, “I was very curious as I was watching the governor. He was signing the bill and he was all for it because it’s going to put money in people’s pockets now due to inflation. But he vetoed it last year. The only difference between this year and last year is the election.”
Last year’s bill did also include an expansion on the number of products and services that would fall under the state’s sales tax.
Last year’s bill reduced the income tax rate from 5% to 4.5% beginning January 1 of this year. It also added taxis and car rentals, Airbnb rentals, security systems and protection services, advertising services, and non-primary residential electric services among others to the businesses that could charge sales tax.
When that was noted to Girdler, he said “That’s still a continuation of this. It amazes me that the state’s doing so well, and the General Assembly does all the budgeting, and that budgeting is what’s making the surplus money, but the governor’s taking credit for that too.”
For Baker’s part, he admitted he hadn’t “given it much thought” whether the governor would decided to sign HB1 into law.
“I knew it was something that was of great importance to the House and I knew the Senate had passed it,” he said. “I sent out numerous surveys to people in the district over the interim, and the support for continued tax cuts was overwhelming. So I’m glad that he [Beshear] saw the need for it as well, and I’m glad he signed it.”
Both Baker and Girdler noted that the new income tax reduction was a continuation from years past, when the rate was reduced from 6 percent to 5 percent.
Should requirements be met, there will be an option to reduce the tax rate even more in the future.
Those requirements were needed to be able to reduce the rate this time, both Girdler and Baker pointed out. The criteria were for the state to collect a certain amount of revenue that would cover what would be lost with the tax reduction.
According to the Associated Press, January’s General Fund receipts rose 6.2% compared with the same month a year ago, and General Fund collections have grown 5.8% for the first seven months of the current fiscal year.
Girdler said the collected revenues showed that the state’s treasury would have been okay, “even at 4%” income tax.
Added Baker, “Some of the expansion of the tax base will replace some of the dollars that would have been collected under the former structure. And then some of those will be replaced by additional sales taxes as people spend that money that they have in their pockets. … But part of it is just that we’re watching our spending more. We’re not trying to spend every dollar that we used to spend. We’re trying to be more mindful of the dollars that we have and reduce waste.”
Baker also said that the reduced tax rate was possible due to the growth of the economy – more people and more businesses coming into the state. It was a sentiment echoed by Girdler.
“What’s more hopeful about it is as jobs and people move in here from other states, or those people start a business, then our tax base will grow. And if our tax base will grow, then we’ll have the money.”
Plus, Girdler said that the rate reduction is one step closer to the state’s ultimate goal of eliminating income tax altogether, following the example of states like Tennessee and Florida.
Girdler told the story of having met a young person in Lexington a few weeks ago, a college student majoring in engineering who is to graduate soon.
Girdler said he told him that being an engineer would be of great benefit to the state, before the student told him he was going to Florida.
When Girdler asked why, he responded it was because Florida doesn’t have an income tax.
“I hear that a lot,” he said.
While Kentucky is not quite there yet, Baker said the tax reduction was important for putting dollars back into the pockets of working Kentuckians.
“That’s the goal, is to leave more money in your pocket,” Baker said. “And the money that’s left in your pocket you’ll get to spend that how you see fit rather than relying on the government to spend how they see fit.”
